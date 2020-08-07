Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biotech developing therapies for solid tumors, raised $75 million by offering 5 million shares at $15, within the range of $14 to $16. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CMPI. BofA Securities, Jefferies and BMO Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Checkmate Pharmaceuticals prices IPO at $15 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



