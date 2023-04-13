Check the measurements: which clients good fits for third party models?

Yo: model portfolios. You’re on a proverbial roll.
In recent years, the acceleration of third party model portfolios has been the bomb, according to wisdontree.com. Over the last five years, assets in model portfolios -- leaving out nary a one – have spiked a minimum of 18% annually, estimated Broadridge. Over the next five years, they’re expected to roll past $10.3T in AUM.
That said, even in light of this growth, advisors are questioning their ability to leverage third party models in the practice, dwelling on, for instance, “which of my clients are a good fit for third-party models?”
To abet their ability to manage client investments, advisors can cherry pick from a burgeoning cocktail of model portfolios, according to thinkadvisor.com.
As of March of last year, there was nearly $350 billion in model portfolios, Morningstar reported in June. That’s a leap of 22% over the nine months before. As of November of last year, more than 2,500 models were covered in the firm’s database – more than doubling the amount the prior two years.
