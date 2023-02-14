Check Point's (CHKP) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP reported strong fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.

The IT security solutions provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35. The bottom line increased 9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.25 per share.

Check Point’s quarterly revenues climbed 7% year over year to $638 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $633.6 million. This upside was driven by double-digit growth in product and subscription revenues.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Quote

Quarterly Details

Security subscription revenues were $231 million, increasing 13% year over year on double-digit revenue growth in Quantum, CloudGuard and Harmony solutions.

Products and licenses revenues increased 4.2% year over year to $173.4 million. Products, which are currently in the process of transitioning to cloud solutions, have been included in the subscription line.

Total revenues from product and security subscriptions were $404.4 million, up 9.1% year over year.

Software updates and maintenance revenues increased to $234.1 million from $228.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2022, deferred revenues were $1.88 billion, up 10% year over year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $289 million, up from $285 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 200 basis points to 45%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

Check Point exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $3.50 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $3.57 billion.

The company generated cash worth $230 million and $1.08 billion from operational activities during the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

It repurchased 2.6 million shares for about $325 million during the reported quarter.

