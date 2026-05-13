Check Point Software Technologies (WBAG:CHKP) Price Target Decreased by 22.47% to 128.23

The average one-year price target for Check Point Software Technologies (WBAG:CHKP) has been revised to € 128,23 / share. This is a decrease of 22.47% from the prior estimate of € 165,40 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 103,53 to a high of € 188,36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.03% from the latest reported closing price of € 99,38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check Point Software Technologies. This is an decrease of 304 owner(s) or 28.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHKP is 0.23%, an increase of 32.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.64% to 80,435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,937K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,170K shares , representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 20.08% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,941K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Boston Partners holds 2,794K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,505K shares , representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 62.87% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,655K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,563K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHKP by 16.32% over the last quarter.

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