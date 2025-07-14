Check Point Software Technologies Releases 2024 ESG Report Highlighting Sustainability and Cyber Security Innovations

Check Point Software Technologies publishes its 2024 ESG report, highlighting cyber security's role in sustainability and social responsibility.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, titled "Sustainability in Security," highlighting the company's commitment to a secure and sustainable digital future. CEO Nadav Zafrir emphasized the integration of cyber security with responsible innovation and leadership. The report showcases Check Point's significant impact, preventing over 10 million cyberattacks daily and blocking more than 3.9 billion threats annually across various critical sectors. Key environmental achievements include utilizing 100% renewable energy at headquarters and enhancing power-efficient security appliances. The company is also focused on social responsibility, with a goal to train 1 million people in cyber security by 2028. Strong governance practices support its ESG initiatives, reinforcing the interconnectedness of security, sustainability, and ethical leadership. The full report is available on their website.

Potential Positives

Check Point's 2024 ESG report highlights the prevention of over 10 million cyberattacks daily, demonstrating the company's significant impact on global cyber security.

The company has achieved 100% renewable energy usage at its International Headquarters and Tel Aviv offices, marking a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Check Point aims to train 1 million individuals in cyber security by 2028, addressing a critical global talent shortage and enhancing social responsibility.

The report emphasizes the interconnectedness of security, sustainability, and ethical leadership, positioning Check Point as a leader in responsible business practices within the cyber security industry.

Potential Negatives

While the press release outlines significant accomplishments, it includes vague future projections, which could create skepticism among analysts and investors regarding the company's actual growth and performance.



The reliance on forward-looking statements presents risks and uncertainties that could lead to potential discrepancies between stated expectations and actual outcomes, which may affect investor confidence.



The omission of specific quantitative targets for ESG initiatives may suggest a lack of accountability and transparency in the company's long-term sustainability strategy.

FAQ

What is the focus of Check Point's 2024 ESG Report?

The 2024 ESG report highlights Check Point's commitment to sustainability, security, and responsible leadership in the digital landscape.

How many cyberattacks does Check Point prevent daily?

Check Point prevents over 10 million cyberattacks every day through its advanced Infinity ThreatCloud AI engines.

What are Check Point's environmental achievements in 2024?

Check Point achieved 100% renewable energy usage and introduced power-efficient security appliances to reduce energy consumption.

How is Check Point addressing the cybersecurity talent shortage?

Check Point is working towards training 1 million individuals in cybersecurity by 2028 to tackle the global talent gap.

Where can I access Check Point's 2024 ESG Report?

The 2024 ESG Report is available on Check Point's website under the ESG section for public access.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Check Point



®



Software Technologies Ltd.





(NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report:



“Sustainability in Security.”



The third annual ESG report details the company’s progress and vision for a secure, sustainable digital future — where cyber protection serves as the foundation for trust, resilience, and societal advancement.





“At Check Point, our mission is clear: We are here to secure the digital future through trusted innovation, responsible leadership, and unwavering commitment to people and the planet,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point. “As laid out in our 2024 ESG report, our cyber security solutions don't just defend against threats — they create the foundation for sustainable, responsible digital transformation.”







Safeguarding the Digital Backbone of Society







Check Point’s 2024 ESG report underscores the company’s expansive global impact:







Over 10 million cyberattacks prevented daily via 50+ Infinity ThreatCloud AI engines



Over 10 million cyberattacks prevented daily via 50+ Infinity ThreatCloud AI engines



More than 3.9 billion threats blocked annually across 100,000+ organizations worldwide



More than 3.9 billion threats blocked annually across 100,000+ organizations worldwide



Protection of critical sectors including finance, healthcare, energy, and government



Protection of critical sectors including finance, healthcare, energy, and government



Billions of files, websites, and applications analyzed daily







Every threat prevented helps fortify the global digital ecosystem — positioning cyber security not just as a business imperative, but as a social good.







Environmental Progress and Innovation







Check Point achieved several key environmental milestones in 2024, including:







100% renewable energy usage at the company’s International Headquarters and Tel Aviv offices



100% renewable energy usage at the company’s International Headquarters and Tel Aviv offices



Introduction of new power efficient security appliances compared to throughput threat prevention, helping customers reduce power consumption while improving protection









Expanding Social Impact







The company continued advancing its social responsibility goals:







Significant progress toward the goal of training 1 million people in cyber security by 2028, addressing the global talent shortage



Significant progress toward the goal of training 1 million people in cyber security by 2028, addressing the global talent shortage



Ongoing investments in cyber security education and workforce development









Governance as a Foundation







Strong governance remains central to Check Point’s ESG approach, with highlights including:







Continued board independence and oversight



Continued board independence and oversight



Comprehensive compliance training and responsible AI practices



Comprehensive compliance training and responsible AI practices



Ongoing focus on data privacy, supply chain ethics, and transparent business operations













A Vision for the Future







Check Point’s 2024 ESG report makes clear that security, sustainability, and ethical leadership are interconnected imperatives. As the pace of innovation accelerates, organizations that integrate robust cyber security with responsible business practices will be best positioned to lead.





Check Point’s 2024 ESG report is available



here



. To learn more about Check Point’s ESG program, visit:



www.checkpoint.com/about-us/esg/









About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (



www.checkpoint.com



) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.







Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.











MEDIA CONTACT:









Liz Wu







Check Point Software Technologies







press@checkpoint.com













INVESTOR CONTACT:









Kip E. Meintzer







Check Point Software Technologies







ir@checkpoint.com













