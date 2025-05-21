Check Point Software Technologies Recognized on Newsweek's 2025 List of America's Best Cybersecurity Companies

Check Point Software was named one of America’s Best Cybersecurity Companies by Newsweek, recognizing its AI-driven security solutions.

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Check Point



®



Software Technologies Ltd.





(NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2025 list of



America’s Best Cybersecurity Companies



. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores Check Point's commitment to delivering AI-powered security solutions and its dedication to preventing cyber threats and protecting digital trust globally.





Newsweek's annual ranking, developed in collaboration with Statista, evaluates companies based on public sentiment and expert evaluations, covering topics including service quality, professional quality, product satisfaction, false positive rate and threat response time criteria including innovation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence in cybersecurity. Check Point's inclusion in this list highlights its role as a trusted partner for over 100,000 organizations worldwide, offering comprehensive security across networks, cloud environments, endpoints, and mobile devices.





“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Cybersecurity Companies,” said Shashi Kiran, Chief Marketing Officer at Check Point Software. “This accolade reflects our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our mission to secure and empower organizations to operate confidently in today's digital landscape.”





This recognition adds to a series of accolades for Check Point, including being named one of the



World’s Best Companies



by TIME and Statista in 2024 and earning a spot on the Forbes list of the



World’s Best Employers



for five consecutive years.







About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (





www.checkpoint.com





) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.









Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.











