Check Point Software Technologies Recognized as Leader in Multiple GigaOm Radar Reports for Cloud Security Solutions

Check Point's CloudGuard recognized as a Leader in GigaOm reports for its unified, AI-powered cloud security solutions.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced that its Check Point CloudGuard solution has been named a Leader in three GigaOm Radar reports: Application & API Security, Cloud Network Security, and Cloud Workload Security. This recognition highlights Check Point's unified platform, prevention-first strategy, and AI-enhanced threat prevention, which address the complexities of securing multiple cloud environments. GigaOm emphasized the importance of cloud and API security for organizations in 2025, and noted Check Point's Infinity platform as essential for protecting assets. Check Point leaders articulated pride in their comprehensive approach to cloud security, emphasizing innovations such as AI-driven vulnerability detection and automated policy adaptation. Additionally, Check Point's recent partnership with cloud security provider Wiz was noted for strengthening their ability to secure enterprise cloud environments effectively.

Potential Positives

Check Point CloudGuard has been recognized as a Leader in three key GigaOm Radar reports, affirming its strong position in Application & API Security, Cloud Network Security, and Cloud Workload Security.

The recognition highlights Check Point’s innovative AI-powered threat prevention and prevention-first approach, which are critical differentiators in cloud security.

The strategic partnership with Wiz, a top CNAPP provider, enhances Check Point's capabilities in hybrid environment support and workload detection, reinforcing its comprehensive security strategy.

Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations worldwide, showcasing its extensive reach and impact in the cybersecurity landscape.

Potential Negatives

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the company's actual ability to deliver on its promises, leading to potential investor skepticism.



The absence of specific financial metrics or data supporting the claims of leadership in the cloud security space could undermine credibility and leave stakeholders questioning the company's performance.



Potential risks and uncertainties related to market competition and operational challenges were mentioned but not elaborated upon, which may impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What recent recognition did Check Point CloudGuard receive?

Check Point CloudGuard was recognized as a Leader in three GigaOm Radar reports for Application & API Security, Cloud Network Security, and Cloud Workload Security.

How does Check Point CloudGuard enhance security?

Check Point CloudGuard provides AI-powered, automated protection that simplifies cloud management while ensuring the security of workloads, applications, and data.

What distinguishes Check Point’s CloudGuard from competitors?

Key differentiators include its platform unification, prevention-first approach, and dual-layer AI for threat detection and prevention capabilities.

What features improve Check Point’s Cloud Network Security?

Check Point CloudGuard offers real-time protection, adaptive security measures, extensive hybrid-cloud support, and automated security policy adaptation across multi-cloud environments.

Who did Check Point partner with for enhanced cloud security?

Check Point announced a strategic partnership with Wiz, a leading CNAPP provider, to strengthen its hybrid environment security solutions.

Feb. 18, 2025



BANGKOK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd



. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that its



Check Point CloudGuard



solution has been recognized as a Leader across three key GigaOm Radar reports: Application & API Security, Cloud Network Security, and Cloud Workload Security. The reports highlight Check Point’s platform unification, prevention-first approach, and AI-powered threat prevention as key differentiators in the rapidly evolving cloud security landscape.







Check Point: Leading the Future of Cloud Security







In our interconnected world, managing and securing multiple cloud environments is a daunting task. Check Point CloudGuard provides automated, AI-powered protection, making cloud management easier while ensuring the safety of workloads, applications, and data. Howard Holton, Chief Operating Officer at GigaOm, stresses, “Cloud and API security is crucial for every organization in 2025.” He further highlights that, “Check Point's Infinity platform, along with its extensive range of cloud protections, is vital for any organization looking to protect its assets.”





“We’re proud to be recognized for our holistic approach to cloud security, combining cloud network security, workload protection, and posture management into a truly unified framework,” said Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “Our leadership across these categories validates our continued innovation as we drive forward one of the industry’s most comprehensive cloud security platforms.”







AI-Enhanced WAF & API Security: Leading the Market in Advanced Threat Prevention







GigaOm positioned Check Point as a Leader in Application & API Security, citing its innovative dual-layer AI approach that enhances detection and prevention capabilities. Key strengths include:









AI-driven vulnerability detection,



delivering highly accurate threat identification with minimal false positives



delivering highly accurate threat identification with minimal false positives





Real-time threat detection and response,



offering unmatched insight into security incidents by providing comprehensive logging and reporting



offering unmatched insight into security incidents by providing comprehensive logging and reporting





Data leak protection



that automatically learns application schemas and enforces content rules while providing comprehensive DLP.









Cloud Network Security: Real-Time, Dynamic Protection Across Multi-Cloud Environments







Check Point CloudGuard earned recognition for its capability to gather and analyze data from all major cloud providers, enabling the implementation of adaptive security measures instantly. Other notable features include:









Extensive hybrid-cloud support



, ensuring uniform security policies across both public and private clouds



, ensuring uniform security policies across both public and private clouds





Rapid innovation pipeline,



with multiple major releases annually, ensuring the latest defenses against emerging cloud threats







with multiple major releases annually, ensuring the latest defenses against emerging cloud threats





Automated security policy adaptation,



allowing security teams to respond to cloud environment changes without manual intervention









Cloud Workload Security: Full-Stack Protection for Enterprise Cloud Environments







In the Cloud Workload Security report, CloudGuard received recognition for its comprehensive security strategy. Check Point recently announced



strategic partnership



with Wiz, a top CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) provider, also highlighted as a Leader in this GigaOm report. This collaboration will allow Check Point and Wiz to leverage their combined strengths in the following areas:









Hybrid environment,



support provides seamless security with a multilayered approach across physical, virtual, and cloud environments



support provides seamless security with a multilayered approach across physical, virtual, and cloud environments





Workload detection and response,



to preemptively identify and mitigate attacks before they impact business operations



to preemptively identify and mitigate attacks before they impact business operations





Automated configuration enforcement,



ensuring security and compliance are embedded before workloads go live in cloud environments.







For additional details about Check Point’s acknowledgment in GigaOm’s Radar reports and to obtain a free copy of the report, please visit the following links:









GigaOm Radar for Web Application Firewall (WAF) & API Security













GigaOm Radar for Cloud Network Security













GigaOm Radar for Cloud Workload Security











About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (



www.checkpoint.com



) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.







Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.











