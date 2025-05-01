Check Point Software Technologies' Quantum Firewall Software R82 Achieves Common Criteria EAL4+ Certification

Check Point announces EAL4+ certification for Quantum Firewall Software R82, enhancing security for critical sectors globally.

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 351 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHKP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHKP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHKP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHKP forecast page.

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $235.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Todd Weller from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $235.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Brad Zelnick from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 12/02/2024

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



(NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that its Quantum Firewall Software R82, the latest version of Check Point's core network security software delivering advanced threat prevention and scalable policy management — has received Common Criteria EAL4+ certification, further reinforcing its position as a trusted security foundation for critical infrastructure, government, and defense organizations worldwide.





"This certification reflects our continued investment in providing trusted and verifiable security to customers operating in highly regulated sectors," said Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. "It confirms that Check Point Quantum R82 security platform meets stringent global standards and provides verifiable protection for the world's most demanding environments."





Certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), the Target of Evaluation (TOE) for Check Point's R82 security platform — covering Security Gateway, Security Management, and M Maestro Orchestrator Hyperscale Network configurations — complies with the internationally recognized Common Criteria for IT Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408) at Evaluation Assurance Level 4+, with augmentation components ALC_FLR.1 and AVA_VAN.4. The evaluation was independently conducted by TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH, a BSI-accredited testing facility.





Common Criteria is the most widely adopted framework for security certification of IT products, and EAL4+ is the highest level widely recognized for commercial technologies. The certification is accepted under the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA) and the European SOGIS Mutual Recognition Agreement (SOGIS-MRA), supporting deployment in over 30 participating nations.





For more information on the R82 TOE and official certification details, please visit:







Check Point's Common Criteria Certifications:



h





https://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/product-certifications/common-criteria/





Check Point's Common Criteria Certifications: h ttps://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/product-certifications/common-criteria/​Check Point Software



BSI R82 Common Criteria EAL4+ Certification Document: sk181211 - R82 Common Criteria EAL4+ AVA_VAN.4 BSI Certification



BSI R82 Common Criteria EAL4+ Certification Document: sk181211 - R82 Common Criteria EAL4+ AVA_VAN.4 BSI Certification



BSI's official registry of certified products:



https://www.bsi.bund.de/EN/Themen/Unternehmen-und-Organisationen/Standards-und-Zertifizierung/Zertifizierung-und-Anerkennung/Zertifizierung-von-Produkten/Zertifizierung-nach-CC/Zertifizierte-Produkte-nach-CC/zertifizierte-produkte-nach-cc_dvl.html















Follow Check Point via:







LinkedIn:



https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies







X (Formerly known as Twitter):



https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw







Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware







Blog:



https://blog.checkpoint.com







YouTube:



https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal













About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (



www.checkpoint.com



) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point's prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.











Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



