Check Point Software Technologies Names Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Cyber Security and AI Strategy

Check Point Software appoints Jonathan Zanger as CTO to enhance its cyber security and AI strategy.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has appointed Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Zanger, who has over 15 years of experience in cyber security and AI platforms, will oversee the company's global cyber security and AI strategy, focusing on incorporating advanced automation and machine learning into Check Point's Infinity Platform. His previous experience includes serving as CTO at Trigo, where he developed AI systems for autonomous retail. Zanger's appointment comes at a time when Check Point is reinforcing its commitment to AI-driven security solutions, as evidenced by its recent recognition as a leader in the Forrester Wave Zero Trust Platform and validation from Miercom for its AI-powered security capabilities. CEO Nadav Zafrir emphasized the importance of AI in evolving cyber defenses, stating that Zanger’s expertise will help accelerate Check Point's mission of delivering prevention-first security in a hyperconnected world.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) enhances Check Point's leadership in cyber security and AI strategy.

Zanger's extensive experience in AI and cyber security is expected to accelerate the company's innovation efforts and advanced automation across its Infinity Platform.

Check Point's recognition as a Leader in Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform reinforces its position as a top performer in AI-driven security capabilities.

Expansion of AI investments and talent base positions Check Point to effectively navigate digital transformation challenges for enterprises.

Potential Negatives

Jonathan Zanger's previous experience at Trigo, which focused on autonomous retail, may raise questions about his direct relevance to Check Point's core cybersecurity focus.

The reliance on forward-looking statements throughout the press release may indicate uncertainty about future performance, suggesting potential risks for stakeholders.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties related to future performance highlights vulnerability areas that could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Check Point's new CTO?

Jonathan Zanger has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer at Check Point Software Technologies.

What will Jonathan Zanger's role involve at Check Point?

Zanger will lead Check Point's global cyber security and AI strategy, focusing on AI innovation efforts.

What experience does Jonathan Zanger bring to Check Point?

Zanger has over 15 years of experience in cyber security and AI, previously serving as CTO at Trigo.

What recent recognition has Check Point received in cyber security?

Check Point was recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform, Q3 2025.

What approach does Check Point utilize for its cyber security solutions?

Check Point employs a prevention-first approach, utilizing AI-powered solutions to enhance security effectiveness.

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 337 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHKP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHKP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $242.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $230.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $245.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $240.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Todd Weller from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $229.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 04/24/2025

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Check Point



®



Software Technologies Ltd.





(NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Zanger as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Zanger will lead Check Point’s global cyber security and AI strategy and AI centers. He will also shape the company’s AI innovation efforts.





Jonathan Zanger brings more than 15 years of experience building and scaling cyber security and AI-driven platforms. Prior to joining Check Point, he served as CTO at Trigo, where he led the development of advanced AI and computer vision systems for autonomous retail. He holds advanced degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).





“AI is fundamentally reshaping both how cyber threats emerge and how we defend against them,” said Nadav Zafrir, CEO at Check Point Software Technologies. “Jonathan’s deep technical expertise and leadership in cyber security and applied AI, will accelerate our mission to deliver prevention-first security for a hyperconnected world. His appointment reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of cyber defense through bold innovation.”





As CTO, Zanger will steer the evolution of Check Point’s AI strategy, embedding advanced automation and machine learning across its



Infinity Platform



to support a prevention-first approach. These efforts build on a series of recent milestones, including Check Point’s recognition as a Leader in the



Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platform, Q3 2025



, which praised its “plan to deliver AI-driven capabilities to automate network security functions.” Zanger’s appointment also aligns with



Miercom’s validation



of Check Point as one of the industry’s top-performing AI-powered security platforms. Together, these distinctions reinforce the company’s leadership in delivering intelligent, unified cyber security for hybrid IT environments.





“I’m thrilled to join Check Point at such a pivotal moment,” said Jonathan Zanger, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point. “Cyber security must evolve faster than the threats it’s designed to stop. By embedding AI across every layer of our architecture, from gateways to the cloud, we’re not just keeping pace, we’re setting the pace.”





Zanger’s appointment comes as Check Point expands its AI investments and talent base, reinforcing its leadership in intelligent, unified cyber defense. Backed by a prevention-first approach and its open garden ecosystem, the company is uniquely positioned to help enterprises navigate digital transformation with confidence and resilience.







Follow Check Point via:







LinkedIn:





https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies









X:





https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw









Facebook:





https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware









Blog:





https://blog.checkpoint.com









YouTube:





https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal











About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (



checkpoint.com



) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.









Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.











MEDIA CONTACT:









Gil Messing







Check Point Software Technologies









press@us.checkpoint.com











INVESTOR CONTACT:







Kip E. Meintzer









Check Point Software Technologies











ir@us.checkpoint.com













