Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Unveils Enhanced AI-Powered Innovations for Infinity Platform to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Simplify Operations

Check Point introduces AI-powered innovations for its Infinity Platform to enhance zero trust, threat prevention, and operational simplicity.

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



VIENNA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



(NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced new Infinity Platform capabilities to accelerate zero trust, strengthen threat prevention, reduce complexity, and simplify security operations.





“We live in a hyperconnected, digital world with new cyber threats emerging every day,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point. “Meanwhile, security teams are struggling to adequately prevent cyber-attacks due to complex and siloed security solutions. We are pleased to introduce several new AI-powered Innovations that cut down complexity and strengthen the Unified Security Management capabilities of the Infinity Platform. Our customers will experience enhanced threat prevention, while finding it very easy to collaborate with third-party products.”





Many organizations rely on a siloed security approach. IT teams are tasked with deploying security tools that are designed to provide a specific type of protection across the network, endpoints, email, and cloud environments. This siloed approach requires dozens of systems to manage, which leads to operational challenges, fragmented policies, and security gaps for IT teams. At the same time, cyber-attacks



increased 44%



year-over-year, placing extreme pressure on security teams.





The siloed nature of hybrid environments demands that security teams review and reconcile policies and processes across dozens of systems and tools. These tasks are often performed manually, slowing down operations and leading to gaps in zero trust, threat resolution, and infrastructure management, resulting in a heightened risk of cyberattacks and system failures. Check Point’s six new and improved AI-powered innovations accelerate operations and supercharge threat prevention in three ways:







Unified Identity & Policy







By leveraging AI and identity awareness, administrators can implement more effective and granular security policies, ensuring that only authorized users have access to critical resources. Unifying visibility and analysis of policies across environments enables security teams to maintain security hygiene and compliance.







Quantum Policy Insights





Analyzes existing policies and recommends policy changes to improve security posture





Enforces zero trust by eliminating overly permissive access and conflicting policies







Quantum Policy Insights



Quantum Policy Auditor





Ensures alignment with corporate security guidelines





Identifies policies that violate organizational guidelines using a policy visualization UI





Analyzes thousands of rules in seconds, saving security and audit teams weeks of tedious labor by synthesizing complex policies/rules into powerful business-level graphical insights







Quantum Policy Auditor



Infinity Identity





Cloud service that manages centralized identity across the Infinity Platform





Seamlessly integrates with third party identity providers





Adds support for new identity sources: Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Intune and Harmony Endpoint











Infinity Identity







Collaborative Threat Prevention







AI can help organizations identify and block threats across multiple enforcement points in real-time, eliminating human error and reducing time to remediation.







Infinity Playblocks





Provides security automation and orchestration across Infinity Platform and 3rd parties





Extends the reach of siloed security solutions to stop attacks across the enterprise





100+ out of the box playbooks including threat prevention, auto remediation, reporting, and more





Enables enterprises to easily create custom playbooks using natural language GenAI











Infinity Playblocks







Operational Simplicity







AI-based insights can minimize tedious, error prone work to streamline operations across the entire security stack. This results in improved zero trust, better lifecycle management, and less infrastructure downtime.







Infinity AIOps





AI agent proactively monitors gateways to predict and help mitigate failures in advance





Provides real-time monitoring of security infrastructure health, including CPU, memory utilization, and more







Infinity AIOps



Infinity AI Copilot





Chat-based GenAI assistant knows an organization’s policies, access rules, objects, and logs, as well as all product documentation.





Provides contextualized and comprehensive answers to security admins, IT departments, and security operations teams, accelerating security administration and improving incident mitigation and response.





Powerful, time saving entry point for automation/collaboration across entire Infinity Platform











Infinity AI Copilot





Learn more about AI Security Management:



https://www.checkpoint.com/ai-unified-security-management/









About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (



www.checkpoint.com



) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.







Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.











