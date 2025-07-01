Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 30

Check Point Software Technologies will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 30, followed by a video conference.

Quiver AI Summary

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 30, 2025, before U.S. markets open. Following the announcement, the company will hold a video conference call with investors at 8:30 AM EST, which will also be available via a live webcast on their website. Check Point continues to be a leading provider of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, protecting over 100,000 organizations globally and integrating various environments through its Infinity Platform. For more updates, the company encourages following their social media channels.

Potential Positives

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will announce its financial results for Q2 2025, providing investors with critical performance metrics that can influence market perceptions and investment decisions.

The company is hosting a video conference call for the investment community, promoting transparency and direct communication, which can enhance investor relations.

The release highlights Check Point's AI-powered cyber security solutions and robust customer base of over 100,000 organizations, reinforcing its position as a leader in the cyber security industry.

The Infinity Platform's capabilities are emphasized, showcasing Check Point's innovative approach to cyber security by integrating various environments and reducing risk for enterprises and service providers.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results may indicate the company's ongoing need for transparency, potentially heightening scrutiny from investors and analysts.

The timing of the financial results release before market opening may cause volatility in stock prices, especially if results are not as expected.

The lack of any preliminary financial guidance in the press release could raise concerns about the company's performance and outlook.

FAQ

When will Check Point Software release its financial results?

Check Point Software will release its financial results for Q2 2025 on July 30, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

What time is the video conference call for investors?

The video conference call for investors will be held at 8:30 AM EST on July 30, 2025.

Where can I watch the live video webcast?

The live video webcast can be watched on Check Point's investor relations website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir.

What is Check Point Software known for?

Check Point Software is known for providing AI-powered cyber security solutions to protect over 100,000 organizations worldwide.

How can I follow Check Point Software's news?

You can follow Check Point Software's news on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) through their respective links.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHKP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHKP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Todd Weller from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $235.0 on 01/31/2025

Full Release



TEL AVIV, Israel, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd





. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST/5:30 AM PST on July 30, 2025. A live video webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at





http://www.checkpoint.com/ir





.







To follow this and other Check Point news visit:









About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



(







www.checkpoint.com







)



is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.





©2025 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved











INVESTOR CONTACT:









MEDIA CONTACT:











Kip E. Meintzer





Gil Messing









Check Point Software





Check Point Software









+1.650.628.2040





+1.650.628.2260











ir@checkpoint.com









press@checkpoint.com









