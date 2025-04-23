Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $190.9 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $183.9 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $246.2 million or $2.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $637.8 million from $598.8 million last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $190.9 Mln. vs. $183.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $637.8 Mln vs. $598.8 Mln last year.

