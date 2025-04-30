Check Point Software Technologies Launches Inaugural AI Security Report at RSA Conference 2025

Check Point Software launched its AI Security Report, detailing AI's role in cybercrime and strategies for defense.

Check Point Software Technologies has released its first AI Security Report at the RSA Conference 2025, highlighting how cyber criminals are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance their deceptive tactics. The report details the rise of AI-driven impersonation, social engineering, and malware creation, emphasizing that traditional methods of digital identity verification are increasingly inadequate due to AI's ability to fabricate authentic-looking content. Notable incidents, such as the AI impersonation of Italy's defense minister, illustrate the growing threat. Check Point stresses the need for organizations to adopt AI-aware cyber security frameworks to counter these emerging risks, suggesting enhanced identity verification and AI-assisted threat detection. The report asserts that cyber security teams must integrate AI into their defenses to keep pace with attackers, providing a roadmap for securing AI environments effectively.

Potential Positives

Check Point Software Technologies launched its inaugural AI Security Report at the prestigious RSA Conference 2025, highlighting its role as a thought leader in the evolving landscape of cyber security.

The report provides significant insights into how AI is being weaponized by cyber criminals, illustrating the urgency for organizations to adapt their security measures in response to these emerging threats.

By offering defensive strategies and frameworks for AI-aware cyber security, the report positions Check Point as a proactive partner for businesses navigating the complexities of AI-driven threats.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights significant vulnerabilities within the cyber security landscape, indicating that even advanced security measures may be insufficient against AI-driven attacks, potentially undermining customer trust in Check Point's solutions.

The report’s emphasis on the rapid advancement of AI-enabled cyber threats may imply that Check Point is struggling to keep pace with evolving threats, which could raise concerns about the effectiveness of its security offerings.

The discussion of AI-driven impersonation and the ability of attackers to bypass sophisticated identity verification systems could suggest that existing solutions inadequately address emerging threats, leading to potential reputational damage for Check Point.

FAQ

What is the main focus of the AI Security Report 2025?

The report examines how cyber criminals are using AI to impersonate and manipulate digital identities, threatening online trust.

How are AI and cyber crime related?

AI allows cyber criminals to craft realistic phishing attempts, deepfake videos, and other deceptive strategies that undermine digital security.

What strategies does Check Point recommend for defense against AI threats?

Organizations should use AI-assisted detection, enhance identity verification, and employ threat intelligence that considers AI-driven tactics.

How has AI changed digital identity verification?

AI advancements allow impersonators to bypass traditional verification methods using realistic text, voice, and video, complicating identity verification.

Where can I access the full AI Security Report 2025?

The full report is available for download on Check Point's official website and insights can be gained from their livestream.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



(NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today launched its inaugural





AI Security Report





at RSA Conference 2025. This report offers an in-depth exploration of how cyber criminals are weaponizing artificial intelligence (AI), alongside strategic insights for defenders to stay ahead.





As AI reshapes industries, it has also erased the lines between truth and deception in the digital world. Cyber criminals now wield generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to obliterate trust in digital identity. In today’s landscape, what you see, hear, or read online can no longer be believed at face value. AI-powered impersonation bypasses even the most sophisticated identity verification systems, making anyone a potential victim of deception on a scale.







"The swift adoption of AI by cyber criminals is already reshaping the threat landscape,”



said Lotem Finkelstein, Director



of Check Point Research. “While some underground services have become more advanced, all signs point toward an imminent shift - the rise of digital twins. These aren’t just lookalikes or soundalikes, but AI-driven replicas capable of mimicking human thought and behavior. It’s not a distant future - it’s just around the corner.”









Key Threat Insights from the AI Security Report:







At the heart of these developments is AI’s ability to convincingly impersonate and manipulate digital identities, dissolving the boundary between authentic and fake. The report uncovers four core areas where this erosion of trust is most visible:









AI-Enhanced Impersonation and Social Engineering:



Threat actors use AI to generate realistic, real-time phishing emails, audio impersonations, and deepfake videos. Notably, attackers recently mimicked Italy’s defense minister using AI-generated audio, demonstrating that no voice, face, or written word online is safe from fabrication.



Threat actors use AI to generate realistic, real-time phishing emails, audio impersonations, and deepfake videos. Notably, attackers recently mimicked Italy’s defense minister using AI-generated audio, demonstrating that no voice, face, or written word online is safe from fabrication.





LLM Data Poisoning and Disinformation:



Malicious actors manipulate AI training data to skew outputs. A case involving Russia’s disinformation network



Pravda



showed AI chatbots repeating false narratives 33% of the time, underscoring the need for robust data integrity in AI systems.



Malicious actors manipulate AI training data to skew outputs. A case involving Russia’s disinformation network Pravda showed AI chatbots repeating false narratives 33% of the time, underscoring the need for robust data integrity in AI systems.





AI-Created Malware and Data Mining:



Cyber criminals harness AI to craft and optimize malware, automate DDoS campaigns, and refine stolen credentials. Services like



Gabbers Shop



use AI to validate and clean stolen data, enhancing its resale value and targeting efficiency.



Cyber criminals harness AI to craft and optimize malware, automate DDoS campaigns, and refine stolen credentials. Services like Gabbers Shop use AI to validate and clean stolen data, enhancing its resale value and targeting efficiency.





Weaponization and Hijacking of AI Models:



From stolen LLM accounts to custom-built Dark LLMs like



FraudGPT



and



WormGPT



, attackers are bypassing safety mechanisms and commercializing AI as a tool for hacking and fraud on the dark web.









Defensive Strategies:







The report emphasizes that defenders must now assume AI is embedded within adversarial campaigns. To counter this, organizations should adopt AI-aware cyber security frameworks, including:









AI-Assisted Detection and Threat Hunting:



Leverage AI to detect AI-generated threats and artifacts, such as synthetic phishing content and deepfakes.



Leverage AI to detect AI-generated threats and artifacts, such as synthetic phishing content and deepfakes.





Enhanced Identity Verification:



Enhanced Identity Verification: Move beyond traditional methods and implement multi-layered identity checks that account for AI-powered impersonation across text, voice, and video—recognizing that trust in digital identity is no longer guaranteed.



Enhanced Identity Verification: Move beyond traditional methods and implement multi-layered identity checks that account for AI-powered impersonation across text, voice, and video—recognizing that trust in digital identity is no longer guaranteed.





Threat Intelligence with AI Context:



Equip security teams with the tools to recognize and respond to AI-driven tactics.













"In this AI-driven era, cyber security teams need to match the pace of attackers by integrating AI into their defenses,"



added Finkelstein.



"This report not only highlights the risks but provides the roadmap for securing AI environments safely and responsibly."







The full



AI Security Report 2025



is available for download



here



and join the



April 30 livestream



for more insights about the report.







About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (



www.checkpoint.com



) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers



.













Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.















