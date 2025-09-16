Markets
CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies To Buy Lakera To Enhance Cyber Security Of Enterprises

September 16, 2025 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire Lakera, AI-native security platforms for Agentic AI applications. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

With this deal, the company intends to set a new standard in cyber security, becoming able to deliver a full end-to-end AI security stack designed to protect enterprises as they accelerate their AI journey.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Currently, CHKP is trading at $197.26, down 0.37 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHKP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.