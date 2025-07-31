Check Point Software Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.42%. The figure came within management’s guidance of $2.32-$2.42. The bottom line increased 9.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.17.



CHKP’s second-quarter revenues of $665.2 million surpassed the consensus mark by 0.66% and came within the company's guidance of $642-$682 million. The top line increased 6% year over year, mainly driven by heightened demand for Quantum Force appliances and a surge in product refreshes, underscoring continued platform investment and expanding adoption of the latest technologies.

Check Point Software Q2 Details

Security subscription revenues were $297.9 million, which increased 9.6% year over year but missed the consensus mark by 0.91%. Products and licenses revenues rose 11.7% year over year to $131.9 million and beat the consensus mark by 6.93%.



Total revenues from product and security subscriptions were $429.8 million, up 10.3% year over year. The figure beat the consensus mark for the segment sales by 1.47%.

Software updates and maintenance revenues decreased 0.9% year over year to $235.4 million and missed the consensus mark by 0.70%.



As of June 30, 2025, deferred revenues totaled $1.893 billion, up 4% year over year.



Non-GAAP gross profit increased 5% year over year to $585 million, while gross margin contracted 80 basis points (bps) to 87.9% from the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 7.5% to $314 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses expanded 70 bps to 47.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $271.1 million, up 2.3% year over year. The Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 150 bps from the year-ago quarter to 40.8% due to higher operating expenses.

Balance Sheet & Other Details of CHKP

Check Point Software exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits of $2.91 billion compared with the previous quarter’s $2.93 billion.



The company generated cash worth $262.1 million from operational activities in the second quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $421.1 million. It repurchased stocks worth $325 million in the reported quarter.

Check Point Software’s Q3 & 2025 Guidance

Check Point Software raised its third-quarter guidance while reaffirming the 2025 guidance. For the third quarter, it projects revenues between $657 million and $687 million, and non-GAAP EPS of $2.40-$2.50. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter’s top line and EPS is pegged at $670.82 million and $2.44, respectively.



For 2025, Check Point Software expects revenues of $2.66-$2.76 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $9.60-$10.20. The consensus mark for 2025 revenues and EPS is pinned at $2.71 billion and $9.91, respectively.

CHKP’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Check Point Software carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



