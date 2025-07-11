Check Point Software Named Leader in Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025

Check Point Software is named a Leader in Forrester's Zero Trust Platforms Q3 2025, excelling in key security criteria.

Quiver AI Summary

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. announced its recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms for Q3 2025. The report assessed ten significant Zero Trust platform providers and highlighted Check Point's unified, prevention-first security platform, which effectively integrates network, cloud, and endpoint security across hybrid environments. The company achieved top scores of 5 out of 5 in key criteria including centralized management, least-privileged-access enforcement, segmentation, and deployment, along with high marks for its strategic roadmap. Chief Product Officer Nataly Kremer emphasized that this recognition underscores Check Point's commitment to providing comprehensive and intuitive security solutions tailored for the modern, AI-driven landscape. Forrester advised organizations seeking a holistic and user-friendly network security solution to consider Check Point on their shortlist.

Potential Positives

Check Point Software Technologies has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025, highlighting its strong position in the cybersecurity market.

The company received the highest possible scores (5 out of 5) in critical criteria such as centralized management, least-privileged-access enforcement, segmentation and control, and deployment, reflecting its robust current offerings.

This recognition reinforces Check Point's commitment to a prevention-first strategy, aiding enterprises in proactively securing their infrastructure against modern threats.

Forrester's endorsement indicates that Check Point should be included on the shortlist for organizations seeking a centralized, holistic network security platform, potentially enhancing its customer acquisition opportunities.

Potential Negatives

While recognized as a leader, Check Point Software Technologies may face skepticism regarding the practical application and effectiveness of their security solutions, given the continually evolving nature of cyber threats.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty about the company's future performance and potential risks that may impact growth.

The statement referencing potential changes in judgment by Forrester could undermine perceptions of the company's stability in the competitive landscape of cybersecurity.

FAQ

What recognition did Check Point receive from Forrester?

Check Point was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025.

What are the key features of Check Point's security platform?

The platform offers centralized management, least-privileged access enforcement, segmentation, control, and deployment capabilities.

How does Check Point's AI-powered Infinity Platform enhance security?

The Infinity Platform secures users, assets, and data across various environments with centralized management and intelligent policy enforcement.

What scoring did Check Point achieve in the Forrester evaluation?

Check Point received the highest scores (5 out of 5) in four critical criteria in the current offering category.

Why should organizations consider Check Point for network security?

Forrester advises including Check Point for a centralized, easy-to-manage, and holistic network security platform for local networks.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 341 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHKP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHKP in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHKP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHKP forecast page.

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $240.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $240.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Todd Weller from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $229.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $215.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $220.0 on 04/16/2025

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Check Point



®



Software Technologies Ltd.





(NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025. The independent analyst report evaluated the 10 most significant Zero Trust platform providers and cited Check Point for delivering a unified, prevention-first security platform that covers network, cloud, and endpoint controls across hybrid environments.





Check Point received the highest possible scores (5 out of 5) in four critical criteria within the current offering category: centralized management and usability, least-privileged-access enforcement, segmentation and control, and deployment. The company also received 5/5 scores in the roadmap and supporting services and offerings criteria within the strategy category, which Check Point believes reinforces its strong vision and customer-centric approach.





“This recognition by Forrester affirms, for us, Check Point’s leadership in delivering consistent Zero Trust security that is comprehensive, intuitive, and built for the AI-driven, hyperconnected world,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software. “Our AI-powered Infinity Platform is purpose-built to help organizations secure users, assets, and data — wherever they reside — through centralized management, intelligent policy enforcement, and flexible deployment across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments.”







Check Point’s highlights from the report include:









Centralized Management



Centralized Management



Least-Privileged Access Enforcement



Least-Privileged Access Enforcement



Segmentation and control



Segmentation and control



Deployment



Deployment



Roadmap



Roadmap



Supporting services and offerings







Forrester also noted that organizations looking for a centralized, easy-to-manage, and holistic network security platform for local networks should include Check Point on their shortlist.





For Check Point, this position as a leader reinforces the company’s commitment to a prevention-first strategy, helping enterprises proactively secure their infrastructure against modern threats while accelerating their



Zero Trust



adoption.









Learn more on our



blog



and access a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust Platforms, Q3 2025



here



.







Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity







here





.







Follow Check Point via:







X (Formerly known as Twitter):



https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw







Facebook:



https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware







Blog:



https://blog.checkpoint.com







YouTube:



https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal







LinkedIn:



https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies













About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (



www.checkpoint.com



) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.











Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.











MEDIA CONTACT:









INVESTOR CONTACT:













Ana Perez









Kip E. Meintzer











Check Point Software Technologies





Check Point Software Technologies











press@checkpoint.com









ir@checkpoint.com





















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.