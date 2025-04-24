Check Point Software and Illumio Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Zero Trust Security Solutions

Check Point and Illumio partner to enhance cybersecurity through Zero Trust integration, improving threat detection and lateral movement containment.

Quiver AI Summary

Check Point Software Technologies and Illumio have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing cybersecurity and advancing organizations' Zero Trust strategies. This collaboration integrates Check Point's Infinity Platform with Illumio’s solutions, enabling rapid identification and mitigation of lateral movement risks in hybrid and multi-cloud environments through advanced microsegmentation. The partnership combines Check Point’s Quantum Force Firewalls and AI-driven security management with Illumio's breach containment capabilities to contain threats effectively and protect essential assets. The integration is designed to simplify Zero Trust adoption while providing insights for proactive threat prevention and better security incident management, ultimately bolstering organizations' cyber resilience. Both companies will showcase this integration at the upcoming RSA Conference in San Francisco.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with Illumio enhances Check Point's position in the cybersecurity market by combining advanced breach containment and Zero Trust strategies.

Integration of Check Point Infinity Platform and Illumio Platform allows for improved rapid identification and mitigation of lateral movement risks, reducing the potential for breaches.

Collaboration leverages AI-driven insights to enhance threat intelligence and proactive threat prevention, positioning Check Point as a leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Showcasing the solution at the RSA Conference increases visibility and engagement with potential customers and industry leaders, reinforcing Check Point's commitment to innovation in cybersecurity.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the partnership may signal a need for Check Point to bolster its offerings, suggesting potential vulnerabilities in its current cybersecurity solutions.

The dependence on integration with Illumio's platform could raise concerns about Check Point's own capabilities in threat detection and breach containment.

The focus on Zero Trust strategies implies that previous security measures may have been insufficient, potentially damaging the company's credibility in delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

FAQ

What is the focus of the Check Point and Illumio partnership?

The partnership aims to strengthen security and enhance Zero Trust posture for organizations.

How does the integration affect lateral movement security?

The integration helps identify and mitigate lateral movement risks, enhancing breach prevention capabilities.

What technologies are combined in this collaboration?

The integration combines Check Point Quantum Force Firewalls, Infinity Threat Cloud AI, and Illumio Segmentation for improved threat mitigation.

What are the main benefits of this cyber security integration?

Key benefits include effective microsegmentation, proactive threat prevention, and advanced threat intelligence to protect critical assets.

How can customers learn more about this integration?

Customers can visit Check Point and Illumio's websites for more information and availability details on the integration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CHKP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $CHKP stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHKP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHKP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHKP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHKP forecast page.

$CHKP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHKP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CHKP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Todd Weller from Stephens set a target price of $255.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $235.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Joseph Gallo from Jefferies set a target price of $225.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Brad Zelnick from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $200.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Tal Liani from Compass Point set a target price of $195.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $200.0 on 10/29/2024

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd



. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a global leader in cyber security solutions, and



Illumio



, the breach containment company, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations strengthen security and advance their Zero Trust posture. The integration between the Check Point Infinity Platform and the Illumio Platform delivers rapid identification and mitigation of lateral movement risks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments using advanced microsegmentation enforcement. This collaboration empowers customers to combine Check Point Quantum Force Firewalls,



Infinity Threat Cloud AI



, and AI Powered Security Management with Illumio Segmentation and Illumio Insights to neutralize threats by halting lateral movements and strengthening overall cyber security.





"Stopping lateral movement is critical to breach prevention," says Itai Greenberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Check Point Software. "Our partnership with Illumio delivers unmatched visibility and adaptive policy enforcement, empowering organizations to contain threats fast. It also demonstrates the strength of our hybrid mesh architecture, which we envision as an open garden, and our commitment to driving Zero Trust strategies with industry leaders."





Check Point Quantum Force firewalls serve as critical enforcement points, efficiently blocking malicious traffic. When threats are detected, Check Point’s AI Security Management software uses a dynamic policy layer to notify Check Point Firewalls how to block the latest threat. The integration with Illumio provides additional AI-driven insights to identify risks and attack routes, enabling quick containment. This combination stops unauthorized lateral movement, protects essential assets, and ensures consistent Zero Trust security across hybrid environments.





Key benefits of the integration include:









Collaborative approach to Zero Trust:



Protect critical assets with effective microsegmentation across hybrid environments without deployment complexity, making Zero Trust adoption faster and simpler.



Protect critical assets with effective microsegmentation across hybrid environments without deployment complexity, making Zero Trust adoption faster and simpler.





Proactive threat prevention to prevent lateral movement:



Reduce breach risk and the associated costs by catching attacks earlier and preventing them from spreading laterally across networks, clouds, and resources to reach critical assets



Reduce breach risk and the associated costs by catching attacks earlier and preventing them from spreading laterally across networks, clouds, and resources to reach critical assets





Advanced Threat Intelligence:



Utilize combined threat intelligence data from ThreatCloud AI and Illumio Insights to mitigate risk and minimize security incidents











"This powerful collaboration between Illumio and Check Point marks a significant step forward in cybersecurity threat intelligence and breach containment," says Andrew Rubin, CEO and Founder of Illumio. "The integration of Illumio and Check Point represents a shift towards smarter, more adaptive cybersecurity by enhancing visibility, enabling real-time threat detection and response, and providing adaptive security measures that align with Zero Trust principles. Our proactive approach helps security teams connect the dots and uncover hidden threats more efficiently to avoid cyber disasters."





Illumio Insights and Illumio Segmentation are integral components of the Illumio Platform, the first cybersecurity platform focused on breach containment. The world’s first CDR built on an AI security graph, Illumio Insights helps organizations quickly identify and detect threats. Illumio Segmentation contains breaches, protects critical assets, and enables instant response. Together, these solutions help identify and mitigate risks, contain attacks, and enhance overall cyber resilience.





Check Point's Quantum Force is a series of AI-powered, cloud-delivered security gateways that provide unified security and policy management across on-premises, cloud, and Firewall-as-a-Service environments, simplifying operations and enhancing security efficacy. The Quantum product line is part of Check Point’s Infinity Platform which is uniquely AI-powered, and cloud-delivered, to protect your enterprise against cyber-attacks, from the data center, cloud to the branch office through unified management.





Check Point customers can discover further information and availability details by visiting this



link



or by reading the



blog



.





For Illumio customers, visit



here



.





To witness the integration of Check Point Quantum Force Firewall with Illumio Insights, visit the Illumio booth in the North Hall (#5670) at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, happening from April 28 to May 1



st



. While at RSA, stop by the Check Point North Hall booth #6072 or attend one of the following



RSAC activities



. For additional details about Illumio at RSAC, explore their other



sponsored activities



.











About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.







Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (



www.checkpoint.com



) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.







About Illumio







Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by the Illumio AI Security Graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.





Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.







Illumio Contact :





comms-team@illumio.com









Check Point contact :





press@checkpoint.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.