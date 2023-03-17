Check Point (CHKP) Introduces Infinity Global Services

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP expanded its end-to-end security services by launching Infinity Global Services. The newly introduced service encompasses the company’s all security solutions that will empower organizations of all sizes to fortify their systems, from cloud to network to endpoint.

Check Point’s Infinity Global Services will provide end-to-end security services across 30 areas. The services will empower organizations in building and enhancing their cybersecurity practices and controls.

The growing use of cloud, network, mobile, endpoint and IoT requires comprehensive yet powerful security technologies. Check Point’s Infinity cybersecurity architecture, which provides effective protection from Gen V and succeeding generations of cyber-attacks, is fully capable of addressing this issue. Infinity consolidates security in a platform, which encompasses the network, mobile and cloud.

Check Point’s sustained focus on launching products with enhanced capabilities that adhere continuously evolving cyber threats is driving the demand for its product and services. Last month, the company introduced Check Point Infinity Spark, a threat prevention solution for small and medium-sized businesses that delivers industry leading AI security and integrated connectivity.

In December 2022, Check Point extended its collaboration with Intel Corporation INTC to provide enhanced anti-ransomware capabilities to Check Point Harmony clients. Integrating the Threat Detection Technology (TDT), available on Intel’s vPro(R) platform into Check Point’s Harmony Endpoint solution, offers processor level anti-ransomware security to the enterprises at the hardware and software levels without any additional cost.

The TDT technology from Intel enables CHKP’s Harmony Endpoint to employ artificial intelligence and machine learning for analyzing CPU telemetry and recognizing ransomware encryption commands before time in the attack flow. This, in turn, stops any operational or financial damages generated by the inflow of ransomware attacks.

Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. Our estimates suggest that Check Point’s Security Subscription revenues will grow seeing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2023-2025.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Check Point and Intel each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The CHKP and INTC stocks have declined 7.9% and 36.4%, respectively, over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Wix.com WIX and Aspen Technology AZPN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wix.com’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward to 23 cents per share from 16 cents in the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 7 cents to $1.49 per share in the past seven days.

Wix.com's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 225%. Shares of WIX have gained 1.5% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 17 cents to $1.66 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 25 cents to $7.10 per share in the past 60 days.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 5.2%. Shares of AZPN have rallied 40.7% over the past year.

