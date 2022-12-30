Check Point (CHKP) & Intel Collab on Endpoint Security

Check Point Software CHKP recently extended its collaboration with Intel Corporation INTC to provide enhanced anti-ransomware capabilities to Check Point Harmony clients.

Integrating the Threat Detection Technology (TDT), available on Intel’s vPro(R) platform into Check Point’s Harmony Endpoint solution offers processor level anti-ransomware security to the enterprises at both the hardware and software levels without any additional cost. The Harmony Endpoint from CHKP is a complete endpoint security solution built to protect remote workforce from imminent threats like ransomware, phishing or drive-by malware, that quickly minimizes breach impact with autonomous detection and response.

The TDT technology from Intel enables CHKP’s Harmony Endpoint to employ artificial intelligence and machine learning for analyzing CPU telemetry and recognizing ransomware encryption commands before time in the attack flow. This, in turn, stops any operational or financial damages generated by the inflow of ransomware attacks. The integrated solution, which will ensure enterprise customers get access to expanded protection surface, will be made available in early 2023.

Check Point collaborated with Intel Corporation in August 2022 to avail Check Point Quantum IoT Protect solution within Intel’s new platform for IoT device developers, Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V. This enabled the IoT developers to integrate cybersecurity conveniently without hampering its product performance.

In third-quarter 2022, Check Point's subscription revenues jumped 13.4% to $215.5 million, driven by double-digit revenue growth in CloudGuard and Harmony solutions. The company intends to accelerate its future revenues through these subscription-based solutions and services.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Check Point and Intel carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CHKP have jumped 8.2% while shares of INTC have plunged 49.1%, in the year to date.



Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are AudioCodes AUDC and Zscaler ZS. While AudioCodes sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Zscaler carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AudioCodes' fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 4 cents north to 39 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved south by a penny to $1.39 per share in the past 60 days.



AUDC's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the rest, the average surprise being negative 5.4%. Shares of the company have declined 48.9% in the year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 3 cents north to 29 cents per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 6 cents to $1.23 per share in the past 30 days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 65.2% in the year to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.