Check Point (CHKP) Expands CloudGuard Platform With New Solution

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP recently bolstered its unified Cloud Native Security Platform with the new Check Point CloudGuard Workload Protection solution. This cloud workload security solution is fully automated and provides the necessary tools for security teams to automate end-to-end security across applications, Application Programing Interfaces (APIs) and microservices through a single interface.



With the ongoing work-from-anywhere wave induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are having to rapidly adapt to the current operational change and empower their remote workers with the necessary support. This also requires quick and strong security across enterprise networks to safeguard the data and other confidential information of organizations from any vulnerability due to the large-scale shift in the work environment.



Simultaneously, cloud migration is rapidly taking place across industries, calling for more advanced cloud security solutions.



These concurrent situations are leading security teams to cater to multiple security requirements at once. Check Point also points out a recent survey, which has inferred that 68% of respondent enterprises say that misconfiguration of cloud assets is one of the biggest contributors to cloud security threats.

TJ Gonen, Head of Cloud Product Line, Check Point, noted, “To protect cloud native applications, organizations need to implement cloud born solutions that can keep up with the speed of DevOps. Check Point´s strategy is to help organizations secure their most critical workloads with a unified platform. Check Point CloudGuard is designed to address the challenges that come with cloud computing and automate all aspects of application and workload security.”



Notably, Check Point CloudGuard Workload Protection now includes container security. The inclusion of AppSec, threat intelligence and detection, posture management, runtime protection, and admission control for containers and serverless functions further strengthens Check Point CloudGuard as a complete, automated, cloud-native workload protection solution.

