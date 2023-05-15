Check Point (CHKP) Enhances Harmony Endpoint Security Solution

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP expanded its Harmony Endpoint protection solution in collaboration with Ivanti, a software development company based in South Jordan.

With the update, Check point incorporated vulnerability and automated patch management capabilities into Harmony Endpoint solution. The company integrated Ivanti’s Patch Management solution to assess and remediate software vulnerabilities from cloud to edge. This will enable Harmony users to automatically scan organizational endpoints with minimal performance impact and provide comprehensive visibility into the status of all devices.

Check Point’s Harmony Endpoint solution will feature auto-patching vulnerabilities, implementing security policies to ensure uninterrupted workflows. The integration intends to increase operational efficiency across organizations by automatically detecting, prioritizing and patching vulnerabilities to minimize attack surfaces.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Quote

Check Point’s sustained focus on launching products with enhanced capabilities, which adhere continuously evolving cyber threats, is driving the demand for its product and services. In March, the company launched Infinity Global Services. The service encompasses the company’s all security solutions that empower organizations of all sizes to fortify its systems from cloud to network to endpoint.

In February, the company introduced Check Point Infinity Spark, a threat prevention solution for small and medium-sized businesses that delivers industry-leading AI security and integrated connectivity.

Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, which is aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Check Point’s second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $588.4 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Check Point currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of CHKP have lost 1.9% over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms META, Momo MOMO and ServiceNow NOW. Meta Platforms and Momo sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ServiceNow carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 14% upward to $2.79 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 12.1% to $11.76 in the past 30 days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 16.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Momo’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised southward from 36 cents per share to 32 cents over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved down by 3 cents to $1.55 in the past 30 days.



MOMO's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 31.9%. Shares of the company have gained 80.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward by 11 cents to $2.04 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up 39 cents to $9.54 in the past 30 days.



NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have moved up 5.1% in the past year.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.