Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TTD

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Trade Desk. Our analysis of options history for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $652,884, and 12 were calls, valued at $526,078.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $105.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.75 $10.55 $10.7 $92.50 $310.3K 246 296 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.83 $2.75 $2.83 $90.00 $141.5K 1.2K 526 TTD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $5.25 $5.1 $5.18 $95.00 $129.3K 1.4K 330 TTD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.35 $95.00 $55.7K 1.4K 833 TTD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $2.6 $2.52 $2.52 $97.50 $50.4K 855 638

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

In light of the recent options history for Trade Desk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Trade Desk's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,720,116, with TTD's price up by 0.6%, positioned at $93.75. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $105.6.

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $105. An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $110. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $108. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100. Showing optimism, an analyst from Jefferies upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

