Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Unity Software (NYSE:U).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $326,473, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $146,450.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.0 and $28.0 for Unity Software, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Unity Software's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Unity Software's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.0 to $28.0, over the past month.

Unity Software Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.44 $1.34 $1.35 $18.00 $148.5K 1.2K 1.5K U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $10.5 $10.5 $28.00 $75.6K 2.9K 100 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.05 $3.9 $4.05 $18.00 $46.5K 221 115 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.25 $1.23 $1.24 $20.00 $43.4K 4.0K 835 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $20.00 $42.1K 3.6K 146

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Unity Software's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,350,130, the U's price is up by 2.97%, now at $18.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days.

Expert Opinions on Unity Software

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $20.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $24. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $22. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software, maintaining a target price of $19. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for U

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold

