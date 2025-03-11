Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Sea

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Sea.

Looking at options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) we detected 31 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $2,043,688 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,091,015.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $170.0 for Sea during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Sea Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $4.25 $3.9 $4.2 $100.00 $880.9K 790 2.2K SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.15 $4.6 $5.75 $170.00 $575.0K 1.5K 0 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.35 $9.15 $9.35 $115.00 $233.7K 219 375 SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.7 $9.85 $10.25 $100.00 $205.0K 226 200 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $44.65 $44.15 $44.13 $80.00 $132.3K 30 30

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sea, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,344,445, the price of SE is up 0.11% at $127.46. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. What The Experts Say On Sea

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $163.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $176. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $182. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $148. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Sea, maintaining a target price of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Sea options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.