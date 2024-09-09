Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Foot Locker

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Foot Locker. Our analysis of options history for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $2,048,106, and 2 were calls, valued at $90,720.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $32.5 for Foot Locker, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Foot Locker options trades today is 2695.5 with a total volume of 86,406.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Foot Locker's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $32.5 over the last 30 days.

Foot Locker Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.85 $2.75 $2.75 $20.00 $270.3K 10.1K 6.0K FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $20.00 $261.8K 10.1K 9.0K FL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $20.00 $158.1K 10.1K 2.6K FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $20.00 $144.9K 10.1K 3.6K FL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.7 $2.75 $20.00 $137.5K 10.1K 1.4K

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker Inc operates thousands of retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It also has a presence in the Middle East. The company mainly sells athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Foot Locker's merchandise comes from only a few suppliers, with Nike providing the majority. Its portfolio of brands, includes Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS, and atmos. The company has omnichannel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It has three operating segments, North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Foot Locker, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Foot Locker Currently trading with a volume of 5,161,148, the FL's price is down by -3.9%, now at $25.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 79 days. Expert Opinions on Foot Locker

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $29.8.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Foot Locker, maintaining a target price of $27. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for Foot Locker, targeting a price of $35. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Foot Locker with a target price of $30. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $30. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Foot Locker with a target price of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Foot Locker with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

