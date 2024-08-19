Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DLTR

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Dollar Tree.

Looking at options history for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $399,848 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $156,165.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $140.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.95 $15.85 $15.95 $110.00 $111.6K 2.3K 33 DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.15 $6.0 $6.0 $80.00 $71.9K 2.3K 0 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $26.75 $26.25 $26.75 $80.00 $58.8K 1 22 DLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.39 $1.3 $1.31 $85.00 $38.9K 7.1K 307 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.76 $2.41 $2.76 $140.00 $38.6K 217 0

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree operates discount stores across the United States and Canada, with over 8,500 shops under its namesake banner and nearly 7,900 under Family Dollar. About 47% of Dollar Tree's sales in fiscal 2023 were composed of consumables (including food, health and beauty, and cleaning products), around 45% from variety items (including toys and homewares), and over 5% from seasonal items. The Dollar Tree banner sells most of its merchandise at the $1.25 price point and positions its stores in well-populated suburban markets. Conversely, Family Dollar primarily sells consumable merchandise (80% of the banner's sales) at prices below $10. About two-thirds of Family Dollar's stores are located in urban and suburban markets, with the remaining one-third located in rural areas.

In light of the recent options history for Dollar Tree, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,305,269, with DLTR's price up by 1.75%, positioned at $100.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dollar Tree with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.