Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CEG

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $401,769 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $806,910.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $240.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Constellation Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Constellation Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $175.0 to $240.0, over the past month.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.6 $16.1 $16.2 $210.00 $648.0K 515 0 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.4 $13.3 $13.4 $175.00 $261.3K 1.5K 301 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.5 $13.4 $13.4 $175.00 $107.2K 1.5K 25 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $37.5 $36.0 $36.7 $210.00 $55.0K 45 15 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.5 $10.5 $230.00 $46.2K 268 44

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 700,159, with CEG's price up by 0.28%, positioned at $187.54. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 87 days. Expert Opinions on Constellation Energy

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $217.66666666666666.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $212. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $230. In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $211.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

