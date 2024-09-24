Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BBIO

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BBIO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for BridgeBio Pharma. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 16% bullish and 83% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $69,550, and 11 calls, totaling $446,551.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $35.0 for BridgeBio Pharma during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BridgeBio Pharma's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BridgeBio Pharma's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

BridgeBio Pharma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $3.9 $3.9 $35.00 $87.3K 4.1K 6.1K BBIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $35.00 $76.8K 4.1K 6.3K BBIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.1 $1.4 $20.00 $69.5K 283 500 BBIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $3.8 $3.8 $35.00 $44.4K 4.1K 5.5K BBIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.4 $2.2 $2.15 $30.00 $42.6K 1.6K 446

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Inc is involved in identifying advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. Its product pipeline categories include Mendelian, Genetic Dermatology, Oncology, and Gene therapy. The company focus on genetic diseases because they exist at the intersection of high unmet patient need and tractable biology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding BridgeBio Pharma, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

BridgeBio Pharma's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,706,712, with BBIO's price up by 0.59%, positioned at $25.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 37 days. Expert Opinions on BridgeBio Pharma

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.8.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma, maintaining a target price of $42. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $46. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $43. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $70. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

