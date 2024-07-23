Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BABA

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $389,878, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $378,350.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $125.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alibaba Gr Hldgs stands at 3747.59, with a total volume reaching 4,046.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alibaba Gr Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $2.58 $2.25 $2.25 $78.00 $90.0K 1.1K 1 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $75.00 $83.9K 16.0K 314 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.05 $3.85 $3.85 $100.00 $77.0K 2.7K 203 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.25 $5.2 $5.25 $77.50 $75.0K 162 215 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $90.00 $52.0K 1.2K 212

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Trading volume stands at 7,956,937, with BABA's price down by -0.72%, positioned at $76.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

