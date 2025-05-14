Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AXON

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Axon Enterprise.

Looking at options history for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $468,925 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $486,184.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $450.0 and $900.0 for Axon Enterprise, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $900.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.7 $17.6 $17.6 $690.00 $297.4K 77 154 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $83.2 $77.3 $83.2 $900.00 $249.6K 2 30 AXON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.5 $16.4 $17.5 $690.00 $126.6K 77 72 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $44.2 $40.2 $42.99 $700.00 $65.3K 289 32 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $51.3 $44.3 $46.0 $700.00 $59.8K 289 15

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Axon Enterprise, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Axon Enterprise Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 319,925, the price of AXON is up by 0.31%, reaching $726.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Axon Enterprise

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $728.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $830. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $750. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $600. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Axon Enterprise, which currently sits at a price target of $735.

Latest Ratings for AXON

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

