Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AFRM

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $104,000 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $619,468.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $50.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.25 $2.94 $3.1 $50.00 $154.6K 954 500 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.25 $5.1 $5.1 $25.00 $149.4K 1.9K 316 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.28 $25.00 $48.0K 142 97 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.0 $9.9 $10.0 $22.50 $46.0K 153 47 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.55 $7.45 $7.55 $25.00 $45.3K 1.5K 60

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Affirm Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,190,809, with AFRM's price up by 0.56%, positioned at $28.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 9 days. What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $36.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $36.

