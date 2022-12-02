Check Out These 6 Invesco ETFs for Small Size Factor Exposure

The small size factor has outperformed in 2022, maintaining strength through November.

The weighted average capitalization of most factor indexes is below that of the S&P 500. Other things equal, therefore, most factor indices will benefit from a tailwind when smaller companies outperform, according to S&P Dow Jones Indexes.

In November, only six factor indexes lagged the S&P 500’s 5.6% advance, while 11 outperformed. Notably, of the 8 largest-cap S&P 500 factor indexes, only three outperformed and five lagged; of the 9 smallest-cap S&P 500 factors indexes, all but one outperformed, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Invesco offers six ETFs based on S&P 500 factor-based equity indexes that provide exposure to the small size factor.

1. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

The high beta factor was the top performer during in November. SPHB’s underlying index increased 9.5% during the month, bringing its quarter to date gain to 19.1%. The index is down -12.9% year to date.

SPHD’s underlying index gained 7.1% in November. The fund has advanced 17.7% quarter to date and boasts the best year to date gains of all S&P 500 factor indexes, up 4.8%.

SPVU’s underlying index gained 6.7% in November. The index is up 21.4% quarter to date and 0.9% year to date.

RSP’s underlying index also advanced 6.7% last month. Quarter the date, the index is up 17.2%. The index has declined -7.1% year to date.

SPLV’s underlying index increased 5.8% in November, bringing its quarter to date advances to 13.2%. The index is down -2.9% year to date.

While RPV’s underlying index was the only small size factor index to underperform the S&P 500, gaining 5.3%, the index is the top performer year to date, up 4.9% as of the end of November.

