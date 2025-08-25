Check Out NVIDIA's Awesome Earnings Chart

Second quarter earnings season is coming to an end but not before the retailers and some big technology companies report.

Additionally, the biggest earnings report of the season is happening this week with NVIDIA.

The report will likely be a market mover.

NVIDIA Has a Great Earnings Surprise Track Record

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA has only missed on earnings three times in the last 5 years. That’s an outstanding earnings surprise track record.

Unfortunately, one of those three earnings misses was last quarter. It missed by 4.7% in the first quarter of FY2026. This was the first earnings miss since the “AI Revolution” began in spring of 2023, however.

Analysts Are Bullish on NVIDIA

But the analysts aren’t worried about this quarter despite last quarter’s miss. Three estimates have been revised higher for the second quarter in the last week. None have been cut.

That’s bullish. Analysts don’t like to be “wrong” heading into an earnings report.

The Zacks Consensus is looking for $1.00. That’s earnings growth of 47% as NVIDIA made $0.68 in the second quarter last year.

Is NVIDIA Too Expensive?

NVIDIA shares have rallied 35% year-to-date. It is near its all-time high again.

NVIDIA is trading with a forward P/E of 41.6. While that is not “cheap” on a valuation basis, it is in-line with NVIDIA’s P/E historically.

It has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 29.2. A P/S ratio over 10 usually means a company is expensive. NVIDIA is expensive on a P/S ratio basis.

However, NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of just 1.47. A PEG under 1.0 usually indicates value, but a 1.47 ratio is also very low even though it’s not quite at “classic value” levels.

NVIDIA is a combination of expensive and attractive.

All eyes will be on NVIDIA this week. Will it confirm that the AI Revolution is still on track?

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.