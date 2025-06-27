Owning a home in America is a costly proposition, no matter where you live. That said, some cities are far, far more expensive than others when it comes to owning real estate.

Check Out: 5 Types of Homes Expected To Plummet in Value by the End of 2025

Learn More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Recently, GOBankingRates culled together some of the most expensive cities in the country and, once these cities were isolated, GOBankingRates gathered together the median and average household incomes for each, as well as the cheapest houses for sale in each metropolitan area.

Wanting to live large in a pricey city but don’t want to splurge on an expensive mansion? Peruse the cheapest homes you can buy in the 50 most expensive cities below.

Water Mill, New York

Cheapest home for sale: $969,000

$969,000 Average home value: $4,425,900

$4,425,900 Median income: $158,250

Find Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

Discover More: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Woodside, California

Cheapest home for sale: $985,000

$985,000 Average home value: $3,889,891

$3,889,891 Median income: $250,000+

Find More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Kentfield, California

Cheapest home for sale: $999,000

$999,000 Average home value: $2,689,118

$2,689,118 Median income: $231,875

Menlo Park, Californa

Cheapest home for sale: $1,175,000

$1,175,000 Average home value: $2,998,630

$2,998,630 Median income: $206,588

Sands Point, New York

Cheapest home for sale: $1,199,000

$1,199,000 Average home value: $3,040,482

$3,040,482 Median income: $250,000+

Malibu, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,300,000

$1,300,000 Average home value: $3,882,442

$3,882,442 Median income: $192,159

Mantoloking, New Jersey

Cheapest home for sale: $1,399,000

$1,399,000 Average home value: $2,131,077

$2,131,077 Median income: $250,000+

Explore More: 25 Most Livable Cities for Middle-Class Families

San Marino, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,480,000

$1,480,000 Average home value: $2,787,203

$2,787,203 Median income: $187,633

Newport Beach, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,490,000

$1,490,000 Average home value: $4,070,144

$4,070,144 Median income: $158,461

Bridgehampton, New York

Cheapest home for sale: $1,600,000

$1,600,000 Average home value: $4,153,104

$4,153,104 Median income: $168,167

Portola Valley, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,695,000

$1,695,000 Average home value: $4,103,162

$4,103,162 Median income: $250,000+

Palo Alto, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,745,000

$1,745,000 Average home value: $3,994,765

$3,994,765 Median income: $220,408

See More: 10 Best Places To Buy a Short-Term Rental Property To Earn Passive Income in 2025

Old Westbury, New York

Cheapest home for sale: $1,770,000

$1,770,000 Average home value: $2,702,865

$2,702,865 Median income: $250,000+

Piedmont, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,789,000

$1,789,000 Average home value: $2,374,618

$2,374,618 Median income: $250,000+

Burlingame, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,798,000

$1,798,000 Average home value: $2,849,427

$2,849,427 Median income: $168,832

Cupertino, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,888,000

$1,888,000 Average home value: $3,427,454

$3,427,454 Median income: $231,139

Tiburon, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,950,000

$1,950,000 Average home value: $3,312,069

$3,312,069 Median income: $212,794

Also See: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in California

Amagansett, New York

Cheapest home for sale: $1,995,000

$1,995,000 Average home value: $3,044,107

$3,044,107 Median income: $172,241

Manhattan Beach, California

Cheapest home for sale: $1,999,000

$1,999,000 Average home value: $3,191,048

$3,191,048 Median income: $193,904

Saratoga, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,095,000

$2,095,000 Average home value: $4,274,109

$4,274,109 Median income: $241,348

Rolling Hills, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,098,000

$2,098,000 Average home value: $3,242,617

$3,242,617 Median income: $250,000+

Rancho Santa Fe, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,150,000

$2,150,000 Average home value: $4,470,077

$4,470,077 Median income: $236,429

Discover More: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Sagaponack, New York

Cheapest home for sale: $2,195,000

$2,195,000 Average home value: $6,685,923

$6,685,923 Median income: $95,417

Beverly Hills, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,250,000

$2,250,000 Average home value: $5,653,653

$5,653,653 Median income: $127,979

Emerald Lake Hills, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,250,000

$2,250,000 Average home value: $2,902,792

$2,902,792 Median income: $250,000+

Medina, Washington

Cheapest home for sale: $2,388,500

$2,388,500 Average home value: $4,677,196

$4,677,196 Median income: $249,688

Del Mar, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,400,000

$2,400,000 Average home value: $4,172,031

$4,172,031 Median income: $192,845

For You: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Belvedere, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,450,000

$2,450,000 Average home value: $4,538,295

$4,538,295 Median income: $250,000+

Deal, New Jersey

Cheapest home for sale: $2,450,000

$2,450,000 Average home value: $4,043,692

$4,043,692 Median income: $77,679

Montecito, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,500,000

$2,500,000 Average home value: $5,826,878

$5,826,878 Median income: $222,966

Clyde Hill, Washington

Cheapest home for sale: $2,500,000

$2,500,000 Average home value: $4,296,303

$4,296,303 Median income: $250,000+

Wainscott, New York

Cheapest home for sale: $2,650,000

$2,650,000 Average home value: $3,738,048

$3,738,048 Median income: $135,625

Also See: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Monte Sereno, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,695,000

$2,695,000 Average home value: $4,395,552

$4,395,552 Median income: $250,000+

Ross, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,695,000

$2,695,000 Average home value: $3,708,057

$3,708,057 Median income: $250,000+

Golden Beach, Florida

Cheapest home for sale: $2,995,000

$2,995,000 Average home value: $6,922,905

$6,922,905 Median income: $250,000+

Manalapan, Florida

Cheapest home for sale: $2,995,000

$2,995,000 Average home value: $6,893,057

$6,893,057 Median income: $203,250

Los Altos, California

Cheapest home for sale: $2,999,999

$2,999,999 Average home value: $4,739,431

$4,739,431 Median income: $250,000+

Explore More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Stanford, California

Cheapest home for sale: $3,300,000

$3,300,000 Average home value: $3,651,737

$3,651,737 Median income: $70,651

Alpine, New Jersey

Cheapest home for sale: $3,499,000

$3,499,000 Average home value: $2,857,771

$2,857,771 Median income: $250,000+

Hillsborough, California

Cheapest home for sale: $3,790,000

$3,790,000 Average home value: $5,219,561

$5,219,561 Median income: $250,000+

Hunts Point, Washington

Cheapest home for sale: $3,985,000

$3,985,000 Average home value: $8,153,743

$8,153,743 Median income: $250,000+

Atherton, California

Cheapest home for sale: $3,988,000

$3,988,000 Average home value: $7,551,668

$7,551,668 Median income: $250,000+

Check Out: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Los Altos Hills, California

Cheapest home for sale: $3,988,000

$3,988,000 Average home value: $6,162,765

$6,162,765 Median income: $250,000+

Stinson Beach, California

Cheapest home for sale: $4.5 million

$4.5 million Average home value: $3,362,220

$3,362,220 Median income: $117,000

Yarrow Point, Washington

Cheapest home for sale: $4,550,000

$4,550,000 Average home value: $4,511,305

$4,511,305 Median income: $250,000+

Find Out: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Hidden Hills, California

Cheapest home for sale: $4,990,000

$4,990,000 Average home value: $5,009,130

$5,009,130 Median income: $250,000+

Jupiter Island, Florida

Cheapest home for sale: $5,100,000

$5,100,000 Average home value: $9,514,524

$9,514,524 Median income: $246,500

Nicasio, California

Cheapest home for sale: $6,995,000

$6,995,000 Average home value: $1,769,680

$1,769,680 Median income: $236,250

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used Sperling’s BestPlaces cost of living data and Zillow’s April 2025 home value data to find some of the most expensive places to live in America. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates then found the 2025 average home value (sourced from Zillow’s April 2025 data) and the median and average household income for each city (sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau). To find the cheapest house for sale, GOBankingRates used Zillow listings for the city, looking at single-family houses. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 11, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cheapest Homes You Can Buy in the 50 Most Expensive Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.