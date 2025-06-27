Owning a home in America is a costly proposition, no matter where you live. That said, some cities are far, far more expensive than others when it comes to owning real estate.
Recently, GOBankingRates culled together some of the most expensive cities in the country and, once these cities were isolated, GOBankingRates gathered together the median and average household incomes for each, as well as the cheapest houses for sale in each metropolitan area.
Wanting to live large in a pricey city but don’t want to splurge on an expensive mansion? Peruse the cheapest homes you can buy in the 50 most expensive cities below.
Water Mill, New York
- Cheapest home for sale: $969,000
- Average home value: $4,425,900
- Median income: $158,250
Woodside, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $985,000
- Average home value: $3,889,891
- Median income: $250,000+
Kentfield, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $999,000
- Average home value: $2,689,118
- Median income: $231,875
Menlo Park, Californa
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,175,000
- Average home value: $2,998,630
- Median income: $206,588
Sands Point, New York
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,199,000
- Average home value: $3,040,482
- Median income: $250,000+
Malibu, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,300,000
- Average home value: $3,882,442
- Median income: $192,159
Mantoloking, New Jersey
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,399,000
- Average home value: $2,131,077
- Median income: $250,000+
San Marino, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,480,000
- Average home value: $2,787,203
- Median income: $187,633
Newport Beach, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,490,000
- Average home value: $4,070,144
- Median income: $158,461
Bridgehampton, New York
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,600,000
- Average home value: $4,153,104
- Median income: $168,167
Portola Valley, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,695,000
- Average home value: $4,103,162
- Median income: $250,000+
Palo Alto, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,745,000
- Average home value: $3,994,765
- Median income: $220,408
Old Westbury, New York
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,770,000
- Average home value: $2,702,865
- Median income: $250,000+
Piedmont, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,789,000
- Average home value: $2,374,618
- Median income: $250,000+
Burlingame, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,798,000
- Average home value: $2,849,427
- Median income: $168,832
Cupertino, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,888,000
- Average home value: $3,427,454
- Median income: $231,139
Tiburon, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,950,000
- Average home value: $3,312,069
- Median income: $212,794
Amagansett, New York
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,995,000
- Average home value: $3,044,107
- Median income: $172,241
Manhattan Beach, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $1,999,000
- Average home value: $3,191,048
- Median income: $193,904
Saratoga, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,095,000
- Average home value: $4,274,109
- Median income: $241,348
Rolling Hills, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,098,000
- Average home value: $3,242,617
- Median income: $250,000+
Rancho Santa Fe, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,150,000
- Average home value: $4,470,077
- Median income: $236,429
Sagaponack, New York
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,195,000
- Average home value: $6,685,923
- Median income: $95,417
Beverly Hills, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,250,000
- Average home value: $5,653,653
- Median income: $127,979
Emerald Lake Hills, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,250,000
- Average home value: $2,902,792
- Median income: $250,000+
Medina, Washington
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,388,500
- Average home value: $4,677,196
- Median income: $249,688
Del Mar, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,400,000
- Average home value: $4,172,031
- Median income: $192,845
Belvedere, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,450,000
- Average home value: $4,538,295
- Median income: $250,000+
Deal, New Jersey
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,450,000
- Average home value: $4,043,692
- Median income: $77,679
Montecito, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,500,000
- Average home value: $5,826,878
- Median income: $222,966
Clyde Hill, Washington
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,500,000
- Average home value: $4,296,303
- Median income: $250,000+
Wainscott, New York
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,650,000
- Average home value: $3,738,048
- Median income: $135,625
Monte Sereno, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,695,000
- Average home value: $4,395,552
- Median income: $250,000+
Ross, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,695,000
- Average home value: $3,708,057
- Median income: $250,000+
Golden Beach, Florida
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,995,000
- Average home value: $6,922,905
- Median income: $250,000+
Manalapan, Florida
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,995,000
- Average home value: $6,893,057
- Median income: $203,250
Los Altos, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $2,999,999
- Average home value: $4,739,431
- Median income: $250,000+
Stanford, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $3,300,000
- Average home value: $3,651,737
- Median income: $70,651
Alpine, New Jersey
- Cheapest home for sale: $3,499,000
- Average home value: $2,857,771
- Median income: $250,000+
Hillsborough, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $3,790,000
- Average home value: $5,219,561
- Median income: $250,000+
Hunts Point, Washington
- Cheapest home for sale: $3,985,000
- Average home value: $8,153,743
- Median income: $250,000+
Atherton, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $3,988,000
- Average home value: $7,551,668
- Median income: $250,000+
Los Altos Hills, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $3,988,000
- Average home value: $6,162,765
- Median income: $250,000+
Stinson Beach, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $4.5 million
- Average home value: $3,362,220
- Median income: $117,000
Yarrow Point, Washington
- Cheapest home for sale: $4,550,000
- Average home value: $4,511,305
- Median income: $250,000+
Hidden Hills, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $4,990,000
- Average home value: $5,009,130
- Median income: $250,000+
Jupiter Island, Florida
- Cheapest home for sale: $5,100,000
- Average home value: $9,514,524
- Median income: $246,500
Nicasio, California
- Cheapest home for sale: $6,995,000
- Average home value: $1,769,680
- Median income: $236,250
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used Sperling’s BestPlaces cost of living data and Zillow’s April 2025 home value data to find some of the most expensive places to live in America. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates then found the 2025 average home value (sourced from Zillow’s April 2025 data) and the median and average household income for each city (sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau). To find the cheapest house for sale, GOBankingRates used Zillow listings for the city, looking at single-family houses. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 11, 2025.
