The Cheapest Homes You Can Buy in the 50 Most Expensive Cities

June 27, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Owning a home in America is a costly proposition, no matter where you live. That said, some cities are far, far more expensive than others when it comes to owning real estate.

Recently, GOBankingRates culled together some of the most expensive cities in the country and, once these cities were isolated, GOBankingRates gathered together the median and average household incomes for each, as well as the cheapest houses for sale in each metropolitan area.

Wanting to live large in a pricey city but don’t want to splurge on an expensive mansion? Peruse the cheapest homes you can buy in the 50 most expensive cities below.

Water-Mill-New-York

Water Mill, New York

  • Cheapest home for sale: $969,000
  • Average home value: $4,425,900
  • Median income: $158,250

Winery Wedding Venue View - Image.

Woodside, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $985,000
  • Average home value: $3,889,891
  • Median income: $250,000+

California sign-iStock-517312462

Kentfield, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $999,000
  • Average home value: $2,689,118
  • Median income: $231,875
Aerial: Sandhill Road, home of the venture capital firms, in Menlo Park, Silicon Valley.

Menlo Park, Californa

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,175,000
  • Average home value: $2,998,630
  • Median income: $206,588
Wealthiest City in New York: Sands Point

Sands Point, New York

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,199,000
  • Average home value: $3,040,482
  • Median income: $250,000+
Malibu Beach coastline in California with the blue Pacific Ocean with waves coming in and beach with houses and palm tree's in background - Image.

Malibu, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,300,000
  • Average home value: $3,882,442
  • Median income: $192,159
Welcome New Jersey iStock-531315252

Mantoloking, New Jersey

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,399,000
  • Average home value: $2,131,077
  • Median income: $250,000+

Los Angeles, APR 5: The beautiful Chinese Garden of Huntington Library on APR 5, 2019 at Los Angeles, California - Image.

San Marino, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,480,000
  • Average home value: $2,787,203
  • Median income: $187,633
Recreational sailboat sailing on calm harbor waters of Newport Bay with beach houses and Fashion Island in background.

Newport Beach, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,490,000
  • Average home value: $4,070,144
  • Median income: $158,461
Welcome-New-York-iStock-172710364

Bridgehampton, New York

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,600,000
  • Average home value: $4,153,104
  • Median income: $168,167
Aerial View of a Rural Farm in the Portola Valley outside of Silicon Valley, California, USA - Image.

Portola Valley, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,695,000
  • Average home value: $4,103,162
  • Median income: $250,000+
Palo Alto California

Palo Alto, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,745,000
  • Average home value: $3,994,765
  • Median income: $220,408

Old Westbury, New York - July 3, 2015: Long Island Gold Coast Mansion.

Old Westbury, New York

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,770,000
  • Average home value: $2,702,865
  • Median income: $250,000+
PIEDMONT, CA - Jan.

Piedmont, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,789,000
  • Average home value: $2,374,618
  • Median income: $250,000+
Burlingame,California,USA - December 10, 2017 : View of the Main Street of Burlingame - Image.

Burlingame, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,798,000
  • Average home value: $2,849,427
  • Median income: $168,832
Cupertino California

Cupertino, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,888,000
  • Average home value: $3,427,454
  • Median income: $231,139
Yacht harbor and waterfront in Tiburon, CA.

Tiburon, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,950,000
  • Average home value: $3,312,069
  • Median income: $212,794

The Hamptons, N.Y.

Amagansett, New York

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,995,000
  • Average home value: $3,044,107
  • Median income: $172,241
Aerial photo of the Manhattan Beach California pier.

Manhattan Beach, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $1,999,000
  • Average home value: $3,191,048
  • Median income: $193,904
Memorial_Arch_Saratoga_California

Saratoga, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,095,000
  • Average home value: $4,274,109
  • Median income: $241,348
Rolling Hills, California / USA - October 2nd, 2019: Interior photos of a Rolling Hills estate, recently listed for sale.

Rolling Hills, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,098,000
  • Average home value: $3,242,617
  • Median income: $250,000+
World-Class Horse Ranch in Rancho Santa Fe, California

Rancho Santa Fe, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,150,000
  • Average home value: $4,470,077
  • Median income: $236,429

Sagaponack New York Zillow

Sagaponack, New York

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,195,000
  • Average home value: $6,685,923
  • Median income: $95,417
Los Angeles California - Beverly Hills landscape and mansions aerial view late afternoon.

Beverly Hills, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,250,000
  • Average home value: $5,653,653
  • Median income: $127,979
Aerial view of residential neighborhood with scattered houses build on hill slopes, Mill Valley, North San Francisco Bay Area, California.

Emerald Lake Hills, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,250,000
  • Average home value: $2,902,792
  • Median income: $250,000+
Medina Washington Zillow 2

Medina, Washington

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,388,500
  • Average home value: $4,677,196
  • Median income: $249,688
Del Mar--California

Del Mar, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,400,000
  • Average home value: $4,172,031
  • Median income: $192,845

Belvedere, USA: June 23, 2018 : A view of a marina in front of luxury residential homes that built on the coastline and on hillsides in the city of Belvedere - Image.

Belvedere, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,450,000
  • Average home value: $4,538,295
  • Median income: $250,000+
Welcome New Jersey iStock-531315252

Deal, New Jersey

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,450,000
  • Average home value: $4,043,692
  • Median income: $77,679
Walkway along an ocean cliff lined with gardens in Montecito, Santa Barbara California.

Montecito, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,500,000
  • Average home value: $5,826,878
  • Median income: $222,966
Clyde Hill, Washington

Clyde Hill, Washington

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,500,000
  • Average home value: $4,296,303
  • Median income: $250,000+
New York house

Wainscott, New York

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,650,000
  • Average home value: $3,738,048
  • Median income: $135,625

Monte Sereno_California

Monte Sereno, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,695,000
  • Average home value: $4,395,552
  • Median income: $250,000+
A high angle view of a row of Victorian style houses in San Jose, California.

Ross, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,695,000
  • Average home value: $3,708,057
  • Median income: $250,000+
A colorful golden and purple sunset falls beneath the horizon at the Fort Myers Beach Pier in Florida, USA.

Golden Beach, Florida

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,995,000
  • Average home value: $6,922,905
  • Median income: $250,000+
Ocean Waves Splashing Along the Empty Beach Shoreline in Manalapan, Florida in August of 2021 During the Rise of the COVID-19 Delta Variant.

Manalapan, Florida

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,995,000
  • Average home value: $6,893,057
  • Median income: $203,250
Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.

Los Altos, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $2,999,999
  • Average home value: $4,739,431
  • Median income: $250,000+

Stanford, California, USA - March 17, 2019: Aerial view of Stanford University in Stanford California.

Stanford, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $3,300,000
  • Average home value: $3,651,737
  • Median income: $70,651
American Masterpiece in Alpine, New Jersey

Alpine, New Jersey

  • Cheapest home for sale: $3,499,000
  • Average home value: $2,857,771
  • Median income: $250,000+
Hillsborough, Calif.

Hillsborough, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $3,790,000
  • Average home value: $5,219,561
  • Median income: $250,000+
Washington-welcome-iStock-1021333836

Hunts Point, Washington

  • Cheapest home for sale: $3,985,000
  • Average home value: $8,153,743
  • Median income: $250,000+
Atherton California Zillow

Atherton, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $3,988,000
  • Average home value: $7,551,668
  • Median income: $250,000+

Hillside housing development sports tile roofs and blue awnings.

Los Altos Hills, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $3,988,000
  • Average home value: $6,162,765
  • Median income: $250,000+
CALIFORNIA, Stinson Beach, Travel, destinations, hidden gems, travel destination

Stinson Beach, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $4.5 million
  • Average home value: $3,362,220
  • Median income: $117,000
Bellevue-Seattle-Washington

Yarrow Point, Washington

  • Cheapest home for sale: $4,550,000
  • Average home value: $4,511,305
  • Median income: $250,000+

Hidden Hills California Zillow

Hidden Hills, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $4,990,000
  • Average home value: $5,009,130
  • Median income: $250,000+
Jupiter Island Florida Zillow

Jupiter Island, Florida

  • Cheapest home for sale: $5,100,000
  • Average home value: $9,514,524
  • Median income: $246,500
house in coastal California town

Nicasio, California

  • Cheapest home for sale: $6,995,000
  • Average home value: $1,769,680
  • Median income: $236,250

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used Sperling’s BestPlaces cost of living data and Zillow’s April 2025 home value data to find some of the most expensive places to live in America. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates then found the 2025 average home value (sourced from Zillow’s April 2025 data) and the median and average household income for each city (sourced from the 2023 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau). To find the cheapest house for sale, GOBankingRates used Zillow listings for the city, looking at single-family houses. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 11, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cheapest Homes You Can Buy in the 50 Most Expensive Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

