ChatGPT v/s Google Search: Which is the Better AI Pick?

ChatGPT v/s Google Search is a very interesting topic of discussion amid the ongoing buzz around generative artificial intelligence (AI). Both technologies were developed and directed at two different things, but with one common mindset, making people’s lives easier. ChatGPT was developed to provide human-like responses to users’ inputs and emerged as a favored chatbot following its launch in late 2022. Meanwhile, Google Search is a search engine that provides real-time data based on relevance to users’ queries.

First, Let’s Get to the Basics

The AI revolution has taken the world by storm. The advent of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, with its generative AI capabilities, is viewed as one of the major driving forces in the AI realm. Meanwhile, Alphabet’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google Search has been hailed as the king of the internet search engine domain for years. Though ChatGPT is in its infancy stage, it is slowly taking on Google’s search engine dominance and is considered a major threat to the tech giant’s leadership.

Recently, OpenAI announced the prototype launch of SearchGPT, newly instilled search features in ChatGPT that seek to provide timely and quick answers from the internet with relevant sources. Sounds familiar? Yes, indeed, this is the exact premise on which Google Search works. It crawls the internet and indexes thousands of web pages to provide the most precise answers ranked by relevance, along with the sources. Interesting right? Let’s dive right into the similarities and differences between ChatGPT and Google Search to discover the best AI pick.

Some Similarities

Both ChatGPT and Google Search were intended to answer users’ queries by using AI and machine learning. However, there is a slight difference in their mechanism. ChatGPT utilizes deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) to generate human-like responses. Google uses a machine learning algorithm to rank the sources and features based on relevance.

Both deal with large amounts of data sets. ChatGPT has been trained on millions of texts and data, while Google crawls the depths of the internet for live data. Crawling on the internet refers to accessing a website and sourcing data from within, using a software program.

Dramatic Differences

The most dramatic difference between ChatGPT and Google Search is in the way the answers are provided. ChatGPT gives concise and summarized answers to queries, while Google Search gives links to web pages and sources in the order of relevance. It does not provide direct answers, it is up to the user to scan the links and find the answer from the text.

The second difference is the personalization with which the answer is generated. ChatGPT will give the same answer to any user irrespective of the location and history. At the same time, Google Search generates personalized answers for users based on their past search history, location, and preferences.

The third and most important difference is related to data accuracy and precision. The latest model of ChatGPT, GPT 4, is trained on data only until April 2023, implying that it has no knowledge of facts and events that occurred after that date. The accuracy of ChatGPT’s responses cannot be verified. On the other hand, since Google Search scours the internet for real-time data, the links provided are usually accurate, updated, and precise.

When it comes to creativity, ChatGPT takes the lead since it is capable of creating unique content, such as framing essays and poems, writing questions and answers, drafting letters, and translating languages. The latest version even provides solutions for incorrect codes and suggests shorter codes to developers. Meanwhile, Google Search simply provides the relevant sources as replies. ChatGPT sometimes accepts that it does not have an answer to the prompt. In contrast, Google Search provides objective answers from websites.

ChatGPT v/s Google Search: Which is Better?

Coming to the main argument of which one is a better pick among the two, both tools belong to two of the largest players in the tech industry. OpenAI, and thus ChatGPT, has the backing of a major software player, Microsoft (MSFT), with billions of dollars in investment. The tech biggie has integrated ChatGPT in almost all of its products and tools, making it one of the enablers of the ChatGPT revolution.

On the other hand, there is Google parent Alphabet, the Android maker and creator of apps such as Maps, Gmail, Chrome, and YouTube. Let’s see which one is the best based on TipRanks’ Essentials tools from TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool.

Ending Thoughts

As we can see, Alphabet has the upper hand with a Smart Score of Perfect 10! All the parameters for GOOGL stock are highly optimistic, while MSFT stock lags on the Hedge Fund Signal and Investor Sentiment. Interestingly, Wall Street is absolutely bullish on both stocks and has a Strong Buy consensus rating with almost similar price target upside potential for the next twelve months.

For now, Alphabet takes the lead, but it won’t be long until SearchGPT takes over the search engine market by storm and shakes away Google’s dominance.

