ChatGPT Planned My Entire Vacation for Under $2K — See the Results

The time and effort needed to plan a vacation can make you feel you need a vacation from the planning — especially if you’ve got financial constraints.

To take some of the stress out of the process, I asked ChatGPT to plan my entire vacation for under $2,000 — with no other parameters. Here are the three detailed options it gave me, with day-by-day itineraries, realistic cost breakdowns and more.

Option A: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — Beach Bliss on a Budget

ChatGPT started off with an option that includes an easy flight from most U.S. cities. It said that this warm-weather destination is ideal for those who “seek sun, beach days, affordable food and excursions,” as well as “low planning stress.”

Here’s the five-day itinerary it created:

Day 1: After transferring to your hotel, take a sunset stroll on Malecon.

After transferring to your hotel, take a sunset stroll on Malecon. Day 2: Enjoy the beach and a local seafood lunch.

Enjoy the beach and a local seafood lunch. Day 3: Take a day trip to Banderas Bay.

Take a day trip to Banderas Bay. Day 4: Explore Old Town, Mercado Municipal and art galleries.

Explore Old Town, Mercado Municipal and art galleries. Day 5: Optional ATV or jungle tour, or relax and have a farewell dinner.

The round-trip flight and five-night mid-range hotel or small apartment stay are the top budget items: $350 and $400, respectively. If you want to upgrade your accommodations, expect to pay around $262 a night for a four-star hotel in Puerto Vallarta, according to Kayak.com.

The grand total for this trip, including hotels, transfers, meals, excursions, local transport and insurance, is $1,140, which ChatGPT notes “leaves room for upgrades, souvenirs or bringing a travel partner — you’d still be under $2,000 even if doubled for two people in many cases.”

It also included room in the travel budget for packing must-haves, such as a swimsuit, reef-safe sunscreen and lightweight layers.

Option B: Northern California — Scenic Road Trip Adventure

ChatGPT also shared an option for those who prefer driving, nature and flexible pacing, specifically geared toward “West Coast residents or anyone happy to fly into SFO/OAK and rent a car.”

The seven-day itinerary comes to a grand total of $1,800, including a $200 round-trip flight to SFO if non-local:

Day 1: Land in SFO, pick up a rental car and explore San Francisco highlights. These can include iconic destinations like the Golden Gate Bridge, Pier 39 and Golden Gate Park, according to SF Travel.

Land in SFO, pick up a rental car and explore San Francisco highlights. These can include iconic destinations like the Golden Gate Bridge, Pier 39 and Golden Gate Park, according to SF Travel. Day 2-3: Start the roadtrip. Drive up Highway 1 to Mendocino for coastal hikes and small-town dining.

Start the roadtrip. Drive up Highway 1 to Mendocino for coastal hikes and small-town dining. Day 4: Continues to Humboldt/Redwoods for scenic hikes and visitor centers.

Continues to Humboldt/Redwoods for scenic hikes and visitor centers. Day 5-6: Return south, stopping at beaches, wineries or Sonoma/Tilden Park.

ChatGPT calculates the cost of six nights of lodging to be $720, with an average of $120 per night, including a mix of motels, B&Bs or Airbnbs. Expect costs to be higher if you’re not considering motels and are looking at three-star hotels or better, according to Booking.com.

ChatGPT notably mentions packing layers for coastal microclimates.

Option C: New Orleans — Culture, Music and Food for Less

ChatGPT said this four-night option is for food lovers, music fans and history buffs. A round-trip flight to New Orleans is $300 from many U.S. hubs, but you can spend less depending on when you travel — round-trip fares in November start from $86, according to Skyscanner.com.

Here’s the itinerary ChatGPT created:

Day 1: Explore the French Quarter and stop for beignets.

Explore the French Quarter and stop for beignets. Day 2: Take the Garden District trolley and enjoy evening live jazz.

Take the Garden District trolley and enjoy evening live jazz. Day 3: Go on a swamp or bayou day trip, and get dinner on Magazine Street.

Go on a swamp or bayou day trip, and get dinner on Magazine Street. Day 4: Visit museums and enjoy a cooking class or food tour.

ChatGPT lists the grand total for the trip as $1,150. This is based on a hotel that averages $110 per night for a total of $440. However, you may need to pay more if you want to stay at a nicer place — the average four-star hotel in New Orleans costs $222 a night, according to Skyscanner.com.

If you go with this option, don’t forget to pack comfortable walking shoes, a lightweight rain jacket, a camera and a hat.

