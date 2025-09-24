This ChatGPT Online Shopping Hack That Saves Retirees $100 or More a Month

Cutting costs doesn’t have to mean giving up the items you purchase on a regular basis for a cheaper version. ChatGPT recommended these easy hacks to help retirees find ways to save $100 or more each month while shopping online. These simple tips below keep more money in your wallet without the hassle.

Also here is ChatGPT’s grocery hack retirees can use to save $100 or more.

Subscribe and Save

ChatGPT suggested using Amazon’s Subscribe and Save service for retirees that are on a fixed income and order the same items every month, including medications. According to its website, Amazon has thousands of products to choose from, allows buyers to set their own weekly or monthly schedule and gives them the ability to change the schedule if needed.

By focusing on online shopping for just the essentials, retirees can save up to 15% and have items delivered to their doorstep.

Digital Coupons

Retirees can search for coupon codes on items they regularly purchase on sites such as RetailMeNot. ChatGPT explained that saving even 10% on groceries, prescriptions or vitamins can add up rather quickly. RetailMeNot provides up-to-date coupon and promo codes for close to 20,000 brands, restaurants and stores, according to its website.

Cash-Back Website

Cash-back websites are another money-saving option that ChatGPT advised for retirees. Even if it is a smaller percentage of cash back, it will add up over one month. TopCashback is one type of cash-back website that is completely free to use. Retirees can make purchases from retailers that are located on the site and the retailers give TopCashback a commission for sending the buyers to their site. TopCashback will make 100% of this commission payable to the buyer to spend, per its website.

Maximize Savings

According to ChatGPT, one of the best ways for retirees to save money is by combining the methods of using a coupon, cash-back website and a store’s own sale at the same time. With this approach, they can easily slash $100 or more a month on the necessities that they routinely buy.

