ChatGPT Gave Me a ‘Cheat Code’ for Making the Most of My Money — What Do Experts Think?



According to MarketWatch research, 65% of Americans said their personal finances are their biggest source of stress. And now, there are so many Americans turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for financial guidance, with Gen Z leading at 61% adoption, per IPSOS. While traditional financial advice remains costly and often inaccessible, AI tools like ChatGPT are democratizing money management, but are their recommendations actually sound?

When GOBankingRates challenged ChatGPT to create the ultimate financial “cheat code,” the AI chatbot produced six core strategies ranging from automation to strategic earning. GOBankingRatesI spoke with Brian Kofford, certified public accountant (CPA) and founder of STRIV, to examine how ChatGPT’s financial wisdom holds up against real-world expertise and changing economic conditions.

Automate Everything You Can

“Automating your money removes emotion and inconsistency from your finances. It’s the closest thing to passive self-discipline,” ChatGPT wrote. The AI recommends setting up automatic transfers to high-yield accounts, scheduling bill payments and directing portions of paychecks to investments.

Brian strongly supports automation but warns against treating it as a set-and-forget solution entirely. “Automation is great because it takes willpower out of the equation,” Brian said and noted that automated systems help money grow while people focus on life and business activities. However, Brian pointed out that successful automation requires periodic review and adjustment.

Live Below Your Means, Aggressively

ChatGPT advocated for aggressive minimalism, suggesting methods like the 50/30/20 rule and zero-based budgeting. “What matters most is having a repeatable system,” ChatGPT wrote. The AI chatbot emphasized tracking every dollar and viewing minimalist living as a strategic strength.

On the contrary, Brian pushed back on extreme frugality, arguing that starving yourself of opportunity is neither realistic nor wise. “If ‘aggressively’ means starving yourself of opportunity, it’s not realistic and it’s not smart,” Brian explained. “For growth-minded people, the better question is: How do I create margin to invest in things that move me forward?” Brian suggested creating financial flexibility for strategic investments, whether in real estate or business reinvestment.

Invest Early — Even With Small Amounts

“Time beats timing. The earlier you invest, the more compound interest works in your favor,” ChatGPT wrote. A simple example shows the power: $5,000 invested at 5% annually compounded monthly for 10 years grows to approximately $8,235. The AI emphasized investing early with small amounts in broad-market funds, using tax-advantaged accounts and always reinvesting dividends.

Brian endorsed this time-over-timing philosophy, drawing parallels to entrepreneurial thinking. “It’s less about timing the market and more about giving your money time to work,” Brian explained and noted that entrepreneurs understand long-term thinking. “You don’t launch a business for a quick flip; you play the long game,” Brian added, emphasizing that the same patience-oriented approach applies to smart investing strategies.

Build an Emergency Buffer

ChatGPT suggested saving three to six month’s worth of expenses in high-yield accounts as a “financial firewall,” and Brian agreed. However, Brian encourages broader thinking about emergency funds. “I like the three- to six-month rule as a baseline, but I encourage clients to also think in terms of opportunity, not just emergencies,” Brian explained.

Furthermore, he suggested maintaining enough in high-yield savings or money markets to sleep comfortably at night, while ensuring cash doesn’t pile up when it could be growing elsewhere strategically.

Learn How To Maximize Credit, Without Debt

The average American credit score remains at 715 as of 2024, unchanged from 2023, despite economic uncertainty, per Experian research. ChatGPT advised treating credit “like a tool, not a trap” and recommended paying bills on time, keeping utilization under 30% and reviewing credit reports regularly. The AI chatbot suggested using cash-back cards strategically if paid off monthly.

Brian said responsible credit use demonstrates financial management skills to lenders and creates growth opportunities. “Good credit shows lenders you can manage it responsibly,” Brian explained and advocated for using cards, paying them off promptly and maintaining low utilization.

Don’t Just Save — Earn More Strategically

“Monetizing skills online, through freelancing, content creation or digital products, is more accessible than ever.” The AI chatbot recommended focusing on high-value, scalable skills rather than juggling multiple low-paying side gigs. Brian Kofford explained that taxes and burnout can derail promising side hustles if not managed properly from the start. “The two killers are taxes and burnout,” Brian explained and urged people to treat side hustles like legitimate businesses.

“Set money aside for taxes from day one and know whether you’re building a scalable business or just creating another job for yourself,” Brian advised and emphasized the importance of consulting with CPAs for proactive tax planning and strategic business development guidance.

