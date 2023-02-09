ChatGPT & AI Mania: Stocks & ETFs in Focus

(1:00) - What Is ChatGPT and Generative AI?

(5:10) - What Are The Possible Benefits This Technology Can Bring?

(10:40) - What Are The Limitations of Current AI?

(15:15) - Will AI Be The Most Disruptive Technology?

(19:35) - AI Wars: Which Tech Giant Will Be The Big Winner?

(22:50) - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF: THNQ

(29:45) - Stocks And ETFs To Keep On Your Radar: AI, SOUN, BBAI, BOTZ, ROBO, IRBO

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Zeno Mercer, Research Analyst at ROBO Global, about ChatGPT and investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI stocks have been on fire lately thanks to ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot that reached 100 million users in just two months.

Microsoft MSFT is investing billions into OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and launched its new AI-powered Bing search and Edge browser earlier this week. CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years since he took over.

Alphabet GOOGL, which has invested heavily in AI and machine learning over the past few years, scrambled to roll out its chatbot competitor BARD. However, its stock plunged about 8% yesterday as BARD underwhelmed investors.

AI war among tech giants is heating up as generative technologies capture investors’ attention.

Mentions of AI, machine learning and related terms surged in the recent earnings calls of the biggest software and semiconductor companies, per Bloomberg analysis.

There are not many publicly traded, pure-play AI stocks. BigBear.ai BBAI, SoundHound AI SOUN and C3.ai AI have surged more than 610%, 290% and 130% respectively year-to-date as investors are piling into these small-cap stocks.

ETFs offer a safer way to invest in companies contributing to the development and deployment of AI technologies.

The ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF THNQ invests in global companies leading the AI revolution. NVIDIA NVDA, Amazon AMZN and Alibaba BABA are among the top holdings along with many lesser known companies.

The ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF ROBO and the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF BOTZ are the most popular funds, while the iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF IRBO is the cheapest product in the space.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO): ETF Research Reports

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ): ETF Research Reports

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO): ETF Research Reports

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ): ETF Research Reports

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.