Chase Sapphire Preferred Boosts Its Welcome Offer To 80K Points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card upgraded its welcome bonus, giving new applicants a chance to score some of the highest rewards ever offered. For a limited time, you can earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

If that number hasn’t already captured your attention, let’s break it down for you. The 80,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® welcome bonus is worth $800 in cash or $1,000 when booking travel through the Chase travel portal. You can also transfer those points to partnering airlines and hotels—those 80,000 points could be combined with your existing balances in programs like United Airlines MileagePlus, World of Hyatt or Air France/KLM Flying Blue.

This extremely popular card holds one of the top spots on Forbes Advisor’s list of best cards for travel. In addition to its generous bonus, it comes with an annual statement credit when you book hotels through Chase travel, strong ongoing earning rates particularly in travel and dining and complimentary travel protections on eligible trips paid for with your Sapphire Preferred.

An Overview of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Sapphire Preferred is a premium travel card with a mid-range annual fee of $95.

It earns . On top of that, cardholders will earn bonus points every anniversary equal to 10% of your total purchases made throughout the year. Someone spending $10,000 on their card would therefore earn 1,000 bonus points.

Cardholders have access to Ultimate Rewards travel, which is an online booking portal where your points are worth 25% more when redeemed toward travel reservations. Instead of receiving 1 cent per point by redeeming points for cash, you’ll get 1.25 cents when used for travel. There are no blackout dates, capacity controls or complicated rules when redeeming points through the booking portal.

The card is made for travelers in other ways, too. There are no foreign transaction fees—an essential for traveling internationally—and there are several travel and purchase protections such as trip cancellation insurance, primary CDW for rental cars, lost luggage reimbursements and more. Additionally, cardholders can earn up to $50 in statement credits when using the travel portal to purchase hotel stays and paying with their Sapphire Preferred.

Perhaps the Sapphire Preferred’s most popular feature is its extreme flexibility when redeeming points. Transferring points to partner airlines or hotels may be the best way to extract maximum value from your rewards. However, you can always redeem points for statement credits, bank deposits, gift cards and other non-travel awards. You don’t have to decide until you’re ready to make the redemption. Find more inspiration on how to redeem 80,000 Ultimate Rewards.

Sapphire Preferred Welcome Bonus Eligibility

Chase is known for having relatively strict approval requirements on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. For one thing, you’ll likely need good or excellent credit to be a strong applicant. Additionally, you are not eligible for the card if you already hold a credit card in the Sapphire family (such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve®) or have earned a welcome bonus on any Sapphire-branded credit card in the past 48 months.

You also may be ineligible to open a Sapphire Preferred if you’ve opened more than five credit cards in the past 24 months, a restriction colloquially known as the 5/24 rule. This is intended to dissuade applicants from signing up for a card just for the bonus offer and canceling it quickly thereafter. Luckily, this is a wonderful card to hold onto long-term.

Is the Chase Sapphire Preferred Bonus Offer a Good Deal?

The current offer is among the highest ever offered for the Chase Sapphire Preferred and the dollar value of these rewards is indisputably generous. This is especially true when you factor in that this card holds a moderate annual fee compared to other premium cards. You’ll need to meet the spend requirement in order to earn the bonus, so plan ahead. These tactics can help you hit your minimum spending easily.

However, the Sapphire Preferred may not be a perfect card for everyone. It doesn’t offer airline lounge access, loyalty program elite status or other high-end perks found on ultra-premium credit cards. And although it partners with more than a dozen airlines and hotels, it may be missing your favorite program. If the card doesn’t feel right for you, consider some of the other best credit card offers available right now instead.

Bottom Line

The headlining offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred is incredible. You’ll earn 80,000 points if eligible, which is more than enough to plan a nice getaway or boost your bank account. It’s also a fantastic card for regular spending and a coveted spot in your wallet long-term thanks to its protections, credits and extremely flexible rewards.

