Chase-Refer-A Friend: How To Get The Chase Referral Bonus

Chase Ultimate Rewards® points are one of the most sought-after credit card rewards currencies around. Luckily, Chase gives cardholders multiple ways to earn Ultimate Rewards bonus points.

One way to earn points without even having to spend on your credit card is through Chase’s Refer-a-Friend program. Not only do you get bonus points if a friend is approved through your referral, but your friend might also earn a welcome bonus for opening a new Chase credit card.

Read on to learn more about Refer-a-Friend and how you can earn bonus points.

What Is Chase Refer-a-Friend?

Refer-a-Friend is a program that offers incentives to customers who recommend Chase’s banking and credit card products to friends and family members. The referral program is accessible to existing Chase cardholders whose cards have a referral offer.

Each card referral offer has a maximum earnings cap. You’ll only get bonus credit for a friend’s new account if they:

Click on your link or invitation to apply, and; Are approved for the card by the offer deadline.

Although there’s a limit to the amount of bonus rewards you can earn through Refer-a-Friend, you can generally invite as many friends to apply for the card as you want. Daily referral limits might apply, depending on how you submit your referral.

You can also participate in multiple referral offers, if you carry more than one Chase credit card that has an active Refer-a-Friend bonus. However, you’ll need to invite your referral through the individual card’s program offer page, or through your unique referral link for each card.

Current Chase Referral Bonus Offers

Referral offers regularly change, including the specific cards that offer a bonus incentive and maximum amounts. Also, note that the type of bonus rewards you’ll earn will be the same currency you’d normally earn with your specific card—Ultimate Rewards points on an Ultimate Reward-earning card, Marriott Bonvoy points on a Marriott card, etc. As of 1/13/2023, Chase offers the following Refer-a-Friend bonuses for the issuer’s Chase-branded and co-branded cards:

How To Refer a Friend to Chase

If you carry a Chase credit card and want to send a referral invitation to a friend, you can do so in a few ways. Note that you can also refer your spouse or other family members in the same way you would a friend.

Send a Unique Referral Link

Generate your unique referral link through the Chase Refer-a-Friend page by selecting your participating card. Enter your last name, zip code, and the last four digits of your card to see if you’re eligible to participate.

If you’re eligible, the site will create a unique URL which you can copy and paste into a text message or social media post.

You can also access this unique referral link through your Chase mobile app. After you’ve logged in, select your card and tap the “Refer-a-Friend” link which will present your URL.

If you’re logged in to your Chase account on a computer, another way to generate your referral link is by looking under “account services” and clicking “refer a friend.”

Send an Email Invitation

You can also send your friend a Chase Refer-a-Friend invitation as an email. From the same referral page, click on the option that says “or email friends.” Enter the names and email addresses of up to 25 friends into the blank fields. Then, click “submit.”

Your referrals should receive an email invitation from Chase within seven business days. If you hit the maximum number of invitations and still have more friends you want to invite, you can repeat the process after 24 hours.

For privacy reasons, Chase won’t disclose which of your referrals apply for a credit card or their application status. If they successfully open a new card using your referral link, you’ll receive the referral bonus within eight weeks of their account approval, marked on your statement as a Refer-a-Friend bonus.

Why Can’t I Refer a Friend to Chase?

In some instances, you won’t be able to include a friend in Chase’s Refer-a-Friend offer. For example, your friend might not receive an email invitation if they’ve opted out of Chase marketing emails or already have the card.

You might also not be eligible to refer a friend for a Chase credit card product if you’ve already received the maximum referral bonus offer. The Refer-a-Friend program resets each calendar year, so if this is your situation, try sending referral invitations in the next calendar year.

Bottom Line

When carrying a rewards credit card, accelerating your earnings without having to meet extra spending requirements is a smart strategy.

If you’re a loyal Chase cardholder and thoroughly enjoy the perks of your credit card, referring a friend or family member is a straightforward way to earn bonus rewards. The Chase Refer-a-Friend promotion page form also makes it painless to learn about your referral offers and access your sharable referral link with ease.

