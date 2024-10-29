News & Insights

Stocks

Chase Mining Acquires Revolutionary Graphite Technology

October 29, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Chase Mining Corporation Limited has acquired an innovative technology to produce very high-density graphite blocks, potentially revolutionizing the graphite market. This technology promises enhanced heat management and electrical conductivity properties suitable for high-value sectors like aerospace and electronics. The company aims to start production within a year, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional graphite products.

For further insights into AU:GCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.