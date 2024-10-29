Chase Mining Acquires Revolutionary Graphite Technology

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Chase Mining Corporation Limited has acquired an innovative technology to produce very high-density graphite blocks, potentially revolutionizing the graphite market. This technology promises enhanced heat management and electrical conductivity properties suitable for high-value sectors like aerospace and electronics. The company aims to start production within a year, offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional graphite products.

