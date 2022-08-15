Credit monitoring is an important part of your money management process, and there are several platforms that can help you track and improve your credit score. One service that you may consider signing up for is Chase Credit Journey. Regardless of whether you bank with Chase, you can benefit from Chase’s Vantage Score 3.0 credit checks, offers and recommendations. This Chase Credit Journey review provides an overview of the platform’s features and looks at how it compares to competitors.

Table of contents

What is Chase Credit Journey?

How to sign up

How it works

How much does it cost?

Chase Credit Journey features

Advantages of Chase Credit Journey

Disadvantages of Chase Credit Journey

Alternatives

What is Chase Credit Journey?

Chase Credit Journey is an online credit monitoring service that’s free to anyone. It provides weekly score updates, tailored credit offers and educational tools to help you see how different financial decisions will impact your score. Unlike its competitors that may also provide Experian and Equifax scores, TransUnion operates Chase, which means you’ll only see its score in the Chase app. Another difference between Chase Credit Journey and other banks and credit monitoring services is that it tracks your VantageScore 3.0 credit score, which can differ from your FICO score.

VantageScore 3.0 is gaining popularity and allows individuals with limited or recovering credit histories to get loan approvals. However, most lenders still use the FICO score in their decision-making process, which can differ significantly from a score calculated using the VantageScore 3.0 scale. While Chase doesn’t provide your FICO score, it’s still a solid indicator of how healthy your credit is and how likely you are to get approval for various loans or credit cards.

How to sign up

Signing up and using the Chase Credit Journey app is easy. The simple and secure sign-up process requires you to follow a few prompts and enter basic information, including:

Name

Date of birth

Address

Social Security number

Contact information

Once you create a login and go through the identity verification process — via a PIN code or set of security questions — you’re all set. When you create an account and enter your information, you grant Chase permission to access your TransUnion credit report.

How it works

Chase will routinely check your report and VantageScore 3.0 score, which won’t impact your score in any way. Whenever you log into the app on a desktop or mobile device, it’ll direct you to your dashboard. The dashboard features your most recent score, the date of the next update and your previous scores. It also features a breakdown of the six factors that affect your credit score and how you rate in each, which can help you pinpoint ways to boost your score.

How much does it cost?

The platform offers many services, which may make you wonder if the Chase Credit Journey is free of charge. The answer is yes.

While some credit monitoring services are subscription-based and offer limited functionality in their free versions, Chase offers one comprehensive service free of charge. You don’t even need to have a Chase bank account or credit card to get it. Anyone with a free Chase Credit Journey account can access all the features mentioned below.

Chase Credit Journey features

It comes with a range of helpful features that track your credit score and help you to improve it so you can borrow money in the future.

Credit score

Chase provides you with a weekly update of your TransUnion credit score. The TransUnion model uses the following six factors to calculate your score, ranging from most impactful to the least:

Late payments : Your payment history is the biggest determining factor, and negative entries hurt your score. The number of accounts you have open can also affect this component of your score.

Old accounts : The age of your credit is another important factor, and the TransUnion model considers the age of your oldest credit card account.

Credit use : Your credit utilization rate is simply the amount of available credit that you use monthly.

Total balance : This is the total amount of money you owe all lenders across every account.

Hard inquiries : Your score factors in the number of hard credit checks run on your report, which can happen when you apply for a loan, credit card, job or new apartment, for example.

Available credit : Similar to credit utilization, available credit is the amount of credit that’s available to you that you don’t use.

You can select any of these six factors from your Chase dashboard, and you can see the impact it has, your score on that factor and an overview of your credit usage in that category. For instance, you can see the number of late payments on your report, the number of hard inquiries, the percentage of credit you’re using and the age of your oldest account.

Credit alerts

If your credit report changes in any way, Chase Credit Journey will send you an email alert. This includes:

Hard or soft inquiries

New accounts

Late payments

Collections

Updates to your credit limit

Significant changes to your credit utilization or balance

Public records, such as bankruptcy or foreclosure

Changes to your address

Chase also sends alerts for positive changes, such as reductions in your balances or improvements in your credit score. Chase automatically updates you on changes like these, but you can tweak your alert settings if you prefer Chase to send fewer updates. These real-time alerts can be a lifesaver if you’re a victim of identity theft or subject to a reporting error. The app even sends links to the appropriate places for you to file a dispute.

Score simulator

Chase’s score simulator is a handy tool that lets you play around with your credit usage to see how different financial choices will affect your score. For instance, you can simulate the following scenarios:

Adding a new credit card, installment loan or mortgage

Increasing your credit limit or utilization

Getting a loan application rejection

Missing a payment

Paying off credit cards

Transferring your balance to a new credit card

Maxing out a card

Declaring bankruptcy

Making timely payments for a set number of months

While it’s not an entirely accurate indicator, and your FICO score will look different to your Vantage Score 3.0. score, the simulator can give you a general idea of how different scenarios could affect your credit.

Product offers

In addition to tracking your score and keeping you in the loop, Chase gives you credit card, mortgage and loan offers. It provides your approval odds for each card according to your score and credit factors. You can choose between business and personal credit cards, and Chase will present you with a list of the best cards for you, with reviews, approval odds and links to apply for each.

The only potential drawback is that Chase only promotes its own cards. So, you won’t see any offers from competitors. For example, if you’re an entrepreneur recovering from bankruptcy or a college student with no credit history and you’re looking for a secured credit card, Chase may have an option. However, if you are in this type of situation with poor credit, you would be wise to do some research and see if other providers offer more rewarding options.

Educational resources

Chase has a wealth of knowledge about building and utilizing credit to meet your goals, which it shares on the Chase Credit Journey platform. Its education center has helpful resources for:

Learning how to build your credit

Understanding the basics of credit reporting

Learning about credit myths

Finding out how to calculate your score

Understanding how credit inquiries work

Discovering how to increase your score

Advantages of Chase Credit Journey

There’s a lot to love about Chase’s free credit monitoring platform, including the following features:

Free service : Your credit score and all Chase’s great features are completely free, regardless of whether you bank with Chase.

Frequent credit checks : It updates your score weekly, ensuring you stay on top of any changes that occur.

Score simulator : The simple simulator tool allows you to change different variables to see how you can improve your score.

User experience : Credit Journey is a breeze to use. You can navigate through the interactive content on the mobile and desktop versions easily.

Disadvantages of Chase Credit Journey

Like all services, Chase Credit Journey does come with a few drawbacks:

VantageScore : While VantageScore 3.0 is a useful scoring model, most lenders use your FICO score.

One score : Chase only provides you with your TransUnion score, so you’ll have to subscribe to another service to track your Experian and Equifax scores.

Limited offers : Chase only offers you its own credit cards, while other credit monitoring services give you offers from multiple creditors.

Alternatives

Chase Credit Journey is a good credit monitoring service, but it’s far from your only choice. Whether you’re looking for an app that tracks your FICO score or one that gives you more expansive card offers, take a look at the top free alternatives to Chase:

Experian : With free access to your Experian score and alerts, you may consider adding it to your toolbox. You can also upgrade to see all your scores for a low monthly fee.

Credit Sesame : Another free service, Credit Sesame gives you your Experian score and loads of credit card offers from various lenders and creditors.

Credit Karma : Credit Karma offers the best of both worlds, showing you your Equifax and TransUnion scores, along with alerts, card offers and tools.

Should you sign up for Chase Credit Journey?

If you’re looking for weekly monitoring of your TransUnion score, access to free resources to help you build your credit and a well-designed and easy-to-use app, Chase Credit Journey is a good call. It’s completely free to use and accessible to Chase customers and non-customers, so there’s no harm in signing up. For Chase bankers, the service is a no-brainer, as the bank provides it with your account, but it’s also a useful tool for everyone else.

Whether you should choose Chase, a competitor or a combination of credit monitoring services will depend on the features you’re looking for. Sign up for a free account today to see if Chase Credit Journey can help you.

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.