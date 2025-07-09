Chase Bank Shut Down 23 Branches In 2025 — Is Yours Next?

Many Chase Bank customers have lost their local branch this year — and more are soon to follow. If you’re a client who prefers in-person banking, you might want to get this on your radar.

As of June 30, Chase has closed 23 U.S. branch locations in 2025, according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. If yours was one of them, you’ve probably figured this out by now.

However, if the doors of your branch are currently open, it doesn’t mean it will stay that way — more closures are coming. Here’s what to do if your preferred location shutters.

Additional Branch Locations Slated to Close

If your branch hasn’t closed yet, that doesn’t mean it’s safe. As of June 30, Chase has announced plans to close the following 11 branches, according to the OCC.

3020 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah

1783 East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado

1131 East Dundee Road, Palatine, Illinois

8080 South Houghton Road, Tucson, Arizona

2181 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, Michigan

2051 Mountain Blvd., Oakland, California

3250 Rebecca Lane, Abilene, Texas

17667 NE 76 th St., Redmond, Washington

St., Redmond, Washington 4056 East Main Street, Hilliard, Ohio

1100 N Meridian Ave., Puyallup, Washington

8411 Gulf Freeway, Houston, Texas

If your branch location is listed above, it might be a good idea to reach out and see if a final closing date has been determined. You can also inquire — or look online — to see if there’s another convenient Chase branch you could switch to instead.

Chase Online Banking

Even if your local Chase branch has closed you might consider keeping your account open. Thankfully, it would likely be possible to do almost all of your banking digitally.

Online banking at Chase allows you to perform a variety of activities from anywhere. For example, you can check statements, monitor activity, pay bills and transfer funds in a matter of clicks.

You can also download the Chase Mobile app to gain even easier access to your account(s) from your smartphone. As for cash deposits and withdrawals, the company has more than 15,000 ATMs, so there’s a good chance one is located nearby.

Chase Branch Openings

Chase might be closing many branch locations, but the financial institution is opening even more. As of June 30, the bank has plans to open 116 locations, according to the OCC.

So, even if your favored branch is closing, it’s possible a new one will open in your local area. Check online or contact Chase customer service for more information.

