Chase ATM Withdrawal And Deposit Limit

Even in a world dominated by digital wallets and plastic payment cards, sometimes nothing can replace cold, hard cash. With more than 16,000 ATMs and 4,700 branches nationwide, Chase Bank makes it easy to access cash. But it’s important to know your ATM withdrawal limit.

What Is Chase’s ATM Withdrawal Limit?

Chase Bank does not publish ATM withdrawal limits on its website. Your daily withdrawal limit is provided when you receive your debit card and is typically between $500 and $3,000. You’ll have a lower withdrawal limit if you’re taking cash out at a non-Chase ATM and a higher limit at Chase ATMs.

Exact limits vary, but here’s how much you’re typically able to withdraw from different ATMs.

Chase ATMs at Chase branches: Up to $3,000 a day

Up to $3,000 a day Chase ATMs not at Chase branches: Up to $1,000 a day

Up to $1,000 a day Non-Chase ATMs: Up to $500 a day

Other factors may impact your Chase ATM limit, such as your Chase checking account type and the state you opened the account in.

If you’ve exceeded your daily limit, you may still be able to withdraw money from your checking account by visiting a branch. If you have questions about your daily ATM withdrawal limits, call the customer service number on the back of your Chase card.

How To Increase Your ATM Withdrawal Limit With Chase

If you want to increase your Chase ATM withdrawal limit, here are some things you can do:

Ask for an increase. It’s possible to increase your ATM withdrawal limit by calling Chase customer service and requesting a higher limit. If you’ve been a Chase customer for a while, the bank may be more willing to increase your limit. It will consider your account history and balance when determining your eligibility for a temporary or permanent increase in your daily withdrawal limit.

Keep in mind these limits only apply to checking accounts—different limits apply to savings and money market accounts.

If you’ve met your daily checking account withdrawal limit but need more cash, you can try withdrawing money from a savings account. Chase savings accounts don’t typically come with a debit card, so you’d need to speak with a teller during business hours to request a cash withdrawal.

Alternatively, you can go to a retail store and request cash back at checkout. Be aware that some banks count cash-back transactions against your daily limit.

If you need to make a large cash purchase, you may want to consider a more secure option, such as a cashier’s check or money order.

How To Change Your ATM Withdrawal Limit With Chase

The best way to change your Chase ATM withdrawal limit is by calling the customer service line at 1-800-935-9935 and speaking with an agent. Be prepared to explain why you need a higher withdrawal limit.

Can I Withdraw Money From an ATM Without My Card?

You can use a digital wallet, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay, to withdraw cash at Chase ATMs with the contactless payment symbol. Digital payment methods have the same withdrawal limits as a physical card. When you arrive at an eligible Chase ATM, simply open your digital wallet, select the card you want to use and enter your PIN.

To find your nearest Chase ATM, use the Chase ATM locator to browse by location.

Chase ATM Fees

Chase customers can withdraw cash from any Chase ATM free of charge. If you use a non-chase ATM, you will pay a $3 fee to Chase plus whatever the ATM operator charges. For example, if you withdraw cash from a Capital One ATM with your Chase card, you may see two charges on your account statement: $3 from Chase and a separate fee from Capital One.

Chase Foreign ATM Fees

customers will incur a $5 fee to withdraw cash from a foreign ATM and a $3 fee for inquiries and transfers at foreign ATMs. ATM operators may charge additional fees.

Chase ATM Deposit Limit

There is no limit to the dollar amount or number of deposits you can make at a Chase ATM in a single day. You can deposit up to 30 checks at once, and the money you deposit should be available by the following business day.

Bottom Line

Chase is among the best checking accounts when it comes to high ATM withdrawal limits if you’re able to use an in-branch Chase ATM. These limits range from $500 to $3,000 and depend on several factors, such as where you take out cash and which Chase account you have. Knowing your withdrawal limits is crucial to ensure you can access the cash you need when you need it.

