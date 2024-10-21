Chartwell Retirement’s $150 Million Debenture Issuance

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has released an update.

Chartwell Retirement Residences announced a $150 million issuance of Series D senior unsecured debentures, offering a 4.400% interest rate and maturing in 2029. The proceeds will be used to repay existing debts and finance acquisitions of retirement residences. The offering is led by major financial agents and is expected to close by the end of October 2024.

