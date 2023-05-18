Chartwell Retirement Residences - Unit (CWSRF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences - Unit said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.61 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chartwell Retirement Residences - Unit. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWSRF is 0.32%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.46% to 13,029K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chartwell Retirement Residences - Unit is 8.63. The forecasts range from a low of 8.25 to a high of $9.35. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Chartwell Retirement Residences - Unit is 1,042MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,091K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 7.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,785K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 19.64% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 892K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 7.85% over the last quarter.

ASRAX - Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 877K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWSRF by 5.88% over the last quarter.

PURCX - PGIM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE FUND Class C holds 737K shares.

