Chartwell Announces November 2024 Cash Distribution

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has released an update.

Chartwell Retirement Residences has announced a cash distribution of $0.051 per Trust Unit, payable on December 16, 2024, to unitholders as of November 29, 2024. Participants in Chartwell’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan can reinvest their distributions to purchase additional Trust Units and receive bonus units, enhancing their investment without extra fees.

