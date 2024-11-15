News & Insights

Stocks

Chartwell Announces November 2024 Cash Distribution

November 15, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has released an update.

Chartwell Retirement Residences has announced a cash distribution of $0.051 per Trust Unit, payable on December 16, 2024, to unitholders as of November 29, 2024. Participants in Chartwell’s Distribution Reinvestment Plan can reinvest their distributions to purchase additional Trust Units and receive bonus units, enhancing their investment without extra fees.

For further insights into TSE:CSH.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.