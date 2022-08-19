Charter's (CHTR) Spectrum Expands Footprint in Wisconsin

Charter Communications’ CHTR Spectrum has announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 540 homes and small businesses in the Northwoods regions of Arbor Vitae, Woodruff, Three Lakes and the Town of Piehl, WI

Spectrum is offering its Internet gig services throughout the buildout area. For the rural household, Spectrum is offering Internet services with a download speed of 1 Gbps, while for small and medium-sized businesses, the company is providing Internet connectivity services with download speeds of 300 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps.

Charter is also offering its Spectrum mobile services to customers using its internet services along with phone services through Spectrum Voice. This will provide unlimited calling in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico with up to 28 popular calling features, including Call Guard, which helps blocking unwanted automated calls.

Additionally, Spectrum is delivering its TV services across Wisconsin with more than 200 HD channels and access to 85,000 on-demand movies and shows. Using the Spectrum TV App, viewers can also stream content across other platforms like Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs and Apple’s AAPL Apple TV along with Spectrum Originals.

Spectrum’s recent unveiling of advanced communications services in Marathon County, WI is in line with its recent strategy of making investments to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across U.S. and win customers as the first mover in these areas.

Expansion of Footprint in WI to Aid Top-Line Growth

CHTR experienced slow top-line growth in the second quarter of 2022. It reported revenues of $13.598 billion, which increased 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR’s shares have dwindled 29.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Cable Television industry’s fall of 24.5%.

Growth slowed down due to lower new activation of internet users. CHTR had 30.253 million Internet customers in the second quarter of 2022, up 2.1% year over year. Charter lost 21K Internet customers in the last reported quarter.

Also CHTR lost 226,000 video customers in the second quarter with the market being mostly saturated. The space is dominated by big streaming service providers like Netflix NFLX and Amazon Prime Video, which are heightening the competition for Charter to grab a decent market share.

Netflix has been spending aggressively on building its original content portfolio and the company is still enjoying its leading position in the streaming industry. It is the most prominent competitor of CHTR in the video-streaming space.

CHTR has collaborated with Comcast CMCSA to develop and offer a new streaming platform on various branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs. The joint venture will provide CHTR with Comcast’s Flex and hardware, helping it attract new customers to counter competition.

As viewers stream from other platforms on Spectrum TV app, CHTR will benefit from its strategic offering of Apple TV services to its customers.

Apple TV+ has recently broken records with 52 Emmy Award nominations across 13 titles and has boosted its total number of Emmy Award nominations by more than 40 percent year over year in under three years since its global launch.

The availability of Apple TV along with other streaming platforms on its TV app will help Charter ward off competition from Netflix and Amazon. As of Jun 30, 2022, CHTR had 32.124 million total customer relationships, up 1.1% year over year.

Charter’s strategy to invest $5 billion in constructing a fiber-optic network buildout will help provide broadband access to approximately one million customer locations across 24 states in the coming years. This, in turn, is expected to expand this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s customer base extensively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

