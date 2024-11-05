Charter names EVP, CCO Adam Ray to oversee Spectrum enterprise

Charter (CHTR) Communications announced that Adam Ray, Charter’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will oversee the nearly $3B Spectrum Enterprise operation in addition to his current responsibilities. Bill Archer, Executive Vice President and President, Spectrum Enterprise, a 35-year telecommunications veteran, will transition to an advisory role to Ray until his retirement in 2025. “Over the last five years, Bill has led Spectrum Enterprise through a period of significant growth and marketplace transformation,” said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand.
